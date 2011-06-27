Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Excellent truck ldeverel , 12/23/2010 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I do not have the LTZ, I have an LT Z71 4x4 with the 5.3 L and 6-speed tranny (3.08 rear end). I have had the truck just under two months and have 6200 miles on it and am very pleased so far. All of these miles have come with a 900-1000# payload in the back (permanent vet box) and the truck gets 15.5-16 mpg with this setup (I do not drive very conservatively). The truck will downshift into 5th and 4th on steep grades. With the z71 suspension and the 1000# payload, I have not had to add any suspension reinforcement. The rear end sits down a bit, but not even to level, let alone noticeably squatting. Towing heavy trailers with the payload does cause trailer sway, but I don't tow much. Report Abuse

2011 chevy silverado LT 4x4 5.3L walker9736 , 07/03/2011 11 of 13 people found this review helpful I have had this truck for a month now and have about 1100 miles on it. No problems so far. Getting 15.9mpg average and most is city driving. Great power, great looking, and great fit and finish sold me. I keep my vehicles about 10yrs and after the last silverado I owned(2002) turned 132000 miles(trouble free) I decided to trade up to the crew cab with all-star package. This truck is a huge step up in performance and features. Especially like the bluetooth feature and the updated interior quality. You really can't go wrong as these trucks hold their value and are very capable vehicles. Report Abuse

5.3 aluminum block active mgmt. engine look out Gordon , 11/12/2016 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 8 of 10 people found this review helpful I have the Z71 package all star edition. Which properly equipped mean rancho shocks hd cooling hd trans cooler hd engine cooling and skid plates. I bought this because my son in law is driving an 04 not hd but 4wd with over 250,000 at the time. Maintenance issues because he doesn't, but engine was using about 1qt. to 1.5 per 3000 ran well, and frankly this 11 Silverado I bought with 60000 miles was less than a comparable Dodge with a 5.7. I noticed at approx. 85,000 this 11 was using a quart of oil in under 1000 miles on oil change. Then suddenly at about 90,000 and truck over 3 years old it was missing so badly all warning lights were flashing before I got it to GM dealer 10 miles from my home. Told sr. mechanic, who is not only a good person but a superior mechanic. About 20 minutes after limped into shop he came in handed me my keys and said #1 cylinder plug insulator was cracked, showed me the old plug and said, these 5.3's have a known issue with the #1 and #7 oil rings going bad because of active engine mgt. system is faulty and when engine goes into 4 cylinder mode the oil sits on top of the piston creating an extraordinary build up of carbon and it breaks the inside insulator in the plugs. Told me around 4000.00 to re ring engine I carried plugs with me for the next 4 months trying to get my extended warranty I purchased with the truck to cover the repair. I had to change #1 #7 #2 #4 plugs in one day, all fouled. Called the attorney general of my state had all documents for oil used, and I believe 10 plugs in total. Very quickly the warranty company called telling me the had authorized an entire new GM engine. Another 3 yr 100,000 warranty now, so I better get her gone before the new engine warranty is up. I was told by 2 GM dealers over 100 miles apart they had re rung so many 5.3 engines they could now do them eyes closed. Shame on GM. Report Abuse

Impressive Truck kovich14 , 10/22/2013 5 of 6 people found this review helpful This is my first Silverado and it exceeds all of my expectations. The ride and handling is far superior to the mid-size pickup I traded in on it. The interior is comfortable and very roomy- I can fit six adults easily. Power with the 5.3L and 6 speed is plentiful and makes this truck fun to drive. It gets identical fuel mileage to my former mid-size too. The frequent shifting of the 6 speed took some getting used to but the shifts are mostly unnoticeable and power is always on tap. The autotrac 4wd is fantastic in the snow. Overall I'm very impressed with the truck. Report Abuse