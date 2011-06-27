Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
I love my 2010 Z71!!!!
I bought my 2010 Crew Cab Z71 with 15k miles on it on March 3, 2011. I have not had any problems with it other than the exterior temperature gauge takes a while to register what the teperature it outside. Also, it is pretty difficult to park, even with the back up camera and parking sensors. I get about 15-17 MPG in town and 19-20 hwy.
DOD ruined these trucks.
I bought my truck 3 years ago with 64k on it and it had a slight tap every now and the, quiet but audible. It came in spurts of 2 or 3 (tap tap tap) then it would go away for awhile. I brought it to a gm dealers attention and they told me it was injector noise. I always maintenanced the vehicle before the change oil light came on (around 9k). I changed the oil every 5k. At 94k i have to tear the engine to the block to replace the bs displacement on demand lifters, a problem that gm has had since they put this crap in their vehicles. Then the alternator went out at about 100k. Every 2k a sparkplug would crack the porcelin. It consumes oil, another thing gm knows about but refuses to do anything about. The truck may look pretty and be very comfortable to drive but its a unreliable POS i am a die hard chevy fan but this truck has ruined my faith in any new vehicle produced by gm, or any vehicle with DOD.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Family Truck
Purchased our 2010 Silverado from Michael Hohl in Carson City, NV because I wanted a 4x4. Found this truck, and it's been comfortable and reliable with 18000+ miles on it, it is my vehicle of choice for road trips due to reliability, comfort, and gadgets such as USB port and ONSTAR. Had a little Colorado before that, which was a sweet little truck as well. Sorry I had to trade it in.
Poor Quality Build
Purchased a new 2010 Silverado and after 200 miles the interior noise became unbearable on the highway. Sounds like the rear passenger door of the crew cab is not closed. The door is closed, but the cab vents behind the rear seats are allowing for loud road noise. Wind noise can be heard though the weather strilling around the doors at hiway speed. Went back to the GM dealership to complain, and even though they admited that my vehicle is louder than most vehicles, I was told that "they all sound like that". I find this an unacceptable answer. The dealership offered to Duct Tape over the cab vents, but this would make closing the doors difficult.
Just got it
This review seems a little premature due the fact I just took delivery 1 day ago. Yet so far this thing is super nice & rides great. Plenty of room to suits my needs.
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 1500
Related Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner