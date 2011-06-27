Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Phillip V. , 01/05/2016 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M)

10 of 16 people found this review helpful

I bought mine one year ago this week, it has complete car fax records for every service since new, 82K miles on it and no rust, which is amazing since most of these are absolute rust buckets. It had a guage failure on the way home, zero oil pressure, new to the truck I didn't realize faulty guages are normal and a recall item, so it got flat bedded home, one week later the belt flew off, another flat bed trip in for repair, then one cold day a tire went flat while I was driving, we could eventually get the spare down but it was rusted to the lowering mechanism and would not come off, then we couldn't get it to go back up, so flat bed trip number 3 in 3 months. Now the ABS is acting up, another know Silverado issue with the front hubs which will cost another $660 to fix. Since purchase I have driving 7900 miles and spent $2471.00 on repairs and regular service so about $0.24 cents per mile on repairs, gas milage is about 12-14 mpg, not great and the power is very limited on the V-6, on a windy day using the overdrive is a pipe dream, overall the worst truck I have ever owned, can't wait to dump it.