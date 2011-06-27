  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Silverado 1500
5(66%)4(17%)3(14%)2(0%)1(3%)
4.4
29 reviews
Write a review
See all Silverado 1500s for sale
List Price Range
$5,900 - $7,600
Used Silverado 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great pickup, strong drivetrain

RyanZ, 06/26/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Excellent truck. Good strong drivetrain with acceptable fuel mileage. Useability is great with the longbed. A standard cd player would have been nice, but its a good transportation truck that is great on long trips. Cant wait for deer season. Gas mileage will increase as time goes on and mileage piles on.

Report Abuse

Not a very good truck

Phillip V., 01/05/2016
2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M)
10 of 16 people found this review helpful

I bought mine one year ago this week, it has complete car fax records for every service since new, 82K miles on it and no rust, which is amazing since most of these are absolute rust buckets. It had a guage failure on the way home, zero oil pressure, new to the truck I didn't realize faulty guages are normal and a recall item, so it got flat bedded home, one week later the belt flew off, another flat bed trip in for repair, then one cold day a tire went flat while I was driving, we could eventually get the spare down but it was rusted to the lowering mechanism and would not come off, then we couldn't get it to go back up, so flat bed trip number 3 in 3 months. Now the ABS is acting up, another know Silverado issue with the front hubs which will cost another $660 to fix. Since purchase I have driving 7900 miles and spent $2471.00 on repairs and regular service so about $0.24 cents per mile on repairs, gas milage is about 12-14 mpg, not great and the power is very limited on the V-6, on a windy day using the overdrive is a pipe dream, overall the worst truck I have ever owned, can't wait to dump it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

05 W/T Silverado

Jim, 03/20/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought new as a commuter truck. Great gas mileage and reliability. 24 plus MPG HWY. Excellent service at nearly 70,000 miles. Original brakes- tires -shocks. Just grease and oil changes here. Truck was $13,206 new. Dirt cheap to buy, operate, and own. Great resale if I decide to sell.

Report Abuse

05 Work Truck-5 speed

Jim, 03/11/2008
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Purchased at year end as a $13,206 dollar closeout. No A/C cheap truck. Excellent value for the money- I'm into the third year on this truck and its still getting 25 MPG, Repair issues (2) were covered by Chevy (Steering link bad and emissions valve on gas tank) Way past 36k cut off on warranty. Truck is driven freeway only. Still has its original tires brakes and shocks. All still good at 70k miles. Would buy another if they made it in a stick. They don't.

Report Abuse

Should not have bought this.

Hodor, 03/01/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Should have gone with anyone but GM. Typical of the brand, speedometer doesn't work and no recall, service air bags notification on, needs third windshield, passenger door doesn't shut right, on third thermostat(non dealer this time), transmission slips but rarely, dealer tires didn't last any time at all. Little interior storage, glovebox doesn't hold much, will have to replace center seat with console storage. Good on gas mileage but V6 underpowered, computer wonky sometimes. Never been contacted about recall items.

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Silverado 1500s for sale

Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles