Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Great pickup, strong drivetrain
Excellent truck. Good strong drivetrain with acceptable fuel mileage. Useability is great with the longbed. A standard cd player would have been nice, but its a good transportation truck that is great on long trips. Cant wait for deer season. Gas mileage will increase as time goes on and mileage piles on.
Not a very good truck
I bought mine one year ago this week, it has complete car fax records for every service since new, 82K miles on it and no rust, which is amazing since most of these are absolute rust buckets. It had a guage failure on the way home, zero oil pressure, new to the truck I didn't realize faulty guages are normal and a recall item, so it got flat bedded home, one week later the belt flew off, another flat bed trip in for repair, then one cold day a tire went flat while I was driving, we could eventually get the spare down but it was rusted to the lowering mechanism and would not come off, then we couldn't get it to go back up, so flat bed trip number 3 in 3 months. Now the ABS is acting up, another know Silverado issue with the front hubs which will cost another $660 to fix. Since purchase I have driving 7900 miles and spent $2471.00 on repairs and regular service so about $0.24 cents per mile on repairs, gas milage is about 12-14 mpg, not great and the power is very limited on the V-6, on a windy day using the overdrive is a pipe dream, overall the worst truck I have ever owned, can't wait to dump it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
05 W/T Silverado
Bought new as a commuter truck. Great gas mileage and reliability. 24 plus MPG HWY. Excellent service at nearly 70,000 miles. Original brakes- tires -shocks. Just grease and oil changes here. Truck was $13,206 new. Dirt cheap to buy, operate, and own. Great resale if I decide to sell.
05 Work Truck-5 speed
Purchased at year end as a $13,206 dollar closeout. No A/C cheap truck. Excellent value for the money- I'm into the third year on this truck and its still getting 25 MPG, Repair issues (2) were covered by Chevy (Steering link bad and emissions valve on gas tank) Way past 36k cut off on warranty. Truck is driven freeway only. Still has its original tires brakes and shocks. All still good at 70k miles. Would buy another if they made it in a stick. They don't.
Should not have bought this.
Should have gone with anyone but GM. Typical of the brand, speedometer doesn't work and no recall, service air bags notification on, needs third windshield, passenger door doesn't shut right, on third thermostat(non dealer this time), transmission slips but rarely, dealer tires didn't last any time at all. Little interior storage, glovebox doesn't hold much, will have to replace center seat with console storage. Good on gas mileage but V6 underpowered, computer wonky sometimes. Never been contacted about recall items.
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 1500
Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner