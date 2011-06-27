Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

American all the way rich , 06/19/2005 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Solid and dependable. I've checked out other trucks. I usually drive 30,000 miles a year, and use my truck for my mobile office and pull a horse trailer maybe 3,000 miles a year. The imports just do not have the comfort, ride, and power to satisfy my needs. This truck looks and feels like a truck and not a plastic replica. Report Abuse

Built to take it z71gripper , 02/07/2012 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I drove my Z71 for 120k miles and thoroughly enjoyed the ride. Might be the best vehicle I will every own. I remember everytime I got behind the wheel I thought it can't be this good everytime. It never let me down. For one stretch of near 10k miles I didn't reset the full mpg meter and the gage leveled off at 18.7 mpg. That was excellent for a 5.3L Never did a repair other than a couple of minor jobs under warranty. Reliability was superior to any.

2005 Chevrolet Silverado Bill , 02/25/2010 12 of 15 people found this review helpful 75,000 miles on Vehicle: Replaced brakes at 15,000 miles, 40,000 miles, and 70,000 miles (I have not historically been hard on breaks); Replaced Torque Converter and rebuilt transmission at 40,000 miles; Replaced Intermediate steering shaft at 40,000 miles, 60,000 miles, and 75,000 miles (grease repacked at 30,000 and 70,000). This is apparently a known issue with many models of GM vehicles. Replaced front wheel hub assemblies at 65,000 miles; Transmission clunk while turning at low speeds and accelerating from stop since truck was new. Told by two dealerships that this was a known issue that cannot be resolved. Cannot recommend this vehicle.

This ones a keeper scooter758 , 03/20/2005 6 of 7 people found this review helpful One of the most comftorable trucks I have driven in years. The 5.3L has more than enough power for both work and play, and even with the off road suspension package provides a comfortable enough ride for even long road trips.