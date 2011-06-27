  1. Home
Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

4.4
61 reviews
American all the way

rich, 06/19/2005
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Solid and dependable. I've checked out other trucks. I usually drive 30,000 miles a year, and use my truck for my mobile office and pull a horse trailer maybe 3,000 miles a year. The imports just do not have the comfort, ride, and power to satisfy my needs. This truck looks and feels like a truck and not a plastic replica.

Built to take it

z71gripper, 02/07/2012
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

I drove my Z71 for 120k miles and thoroughly enjoyed the ride. Might be the best vehicle I will every own. I remember everytime I got behind the wheel I thought it can't be this good everytime. It never let me down. For one stretch of near 10k miles I didn't reset the full mpg meter and the gage leveled off at 18.7 mpg. That was excellent for a 5.3L Never did a repair other than a couple of minor jobs under warranty. Reliability was superior to any.

2005 Chevrolet Silverado

Bill, 02/25/2010
12 of 15 people found this review helpful

75,000 miles on Vehicle: Replaced brakes at 15,000 miles, 40,000 miles, and 70,000 miles (I have not historically been hard on breaks); Replaced Torque Converter and rebuilt transmission at 40,000 miles; Replaced Intermediate steering shaft at 40,000 miles, 60,000 miles, and 75,000 miles (grease repacked at 30,000 and 70,000). This is apparently a known issue with many models of GM vehicles. Replaced front wheel hub assemblies at 65,000 miles; Transmission clunk while turning at low speeds and accelerating from stop since truck was new. Told by two dealerships that this was a known issue that cannot be resolved. Cannot recommend this vehicle.

This ones a keeper

scooter758, 03/20/2005
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

One of the most comftorable trucks I have driven in years. The 5.3L has more than enough power for both work and play, and even with the off road suspension package provides a comfortable enough ride for even long road trips.

Decent Truck

Truck Lady, 09/26/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I like this truck. It handles well, mechanically has only had one problem and that is the tempermental a/c and heat control. I had it replaced when the truck was 3 months old. It went out again shortly after but we had already put 360,000 on it so we couldnt get it replaced. So most of the time it works, but not always. Seat backs are uncomfortable on long drives. Instead of being flat they wrap around and our backs get wedged in and ache after a while. I have to take a pillow for traveling.

