Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
American all the way
Solid and dependable. I've checked out other trucks. I usually drive 30,000 miles a year, and use my truck for my mobile office and pull a horse trailer maybe 3,000 miles a year. The imports just do not have the comfort, ride, and power to satisfy my needs. This truck looks and feels like a truck and not a plastic replica.
Built to take it
I drove my Z71 for 120k miles and thoroughly enjoyed the ride. Might be the best vehicle I will every own. I remember everytime I got behind the wheel I thought it can't be this good everytime. It never let me down. For one stretch of near 10k miles I didn't reset the full mpg meter and the gage leveled off at 18.7 mpg. That was excellent for a 5.3L Never did a repair other than a couple of minor jobs under warranty. Reliability was superior to any.
2005 Chevrolet Silverado
75,000 miles on Vehicle: Replaced brakes at 15,000 miles, 40,000 miles, and 70,000 miles (I have not historically been hard on breaks); Replaced Torque Converter and rebuilt transmission at 40,000 miles; Replaced Intermediate steering shaft at 40,000 miles, 60,000 miles, and 75,000 miles (grease repacked at 30,000 and 70,000). This is apparently a known issue with many models of GM vehicles. Replaced front wheel hub assemblies at 65,000 miles; Transmission clunk while turning at low speeds and accelerating from stop since truck was new. Told by two dealerships that this was a known issue that cannot be resolved. Cannot recommend this vehicle.
This ones a keeper
One of the most comftorable trucks I have driven in years. The 5.3L has more than enough power for both work and play, and even with the off road suspension package provides a comfortable enough ride for even long road trips.
Decent Truck
I like this truck. It handles well, mechanically has only had one problem and that is the tempermental a/c and heat control. I had it replaced when the truck was 3 months old. It went out again shortly after but we had already put 360,000 on it so we couldnt get it replaced. So most of the time it works, but not always. Seat backs are uncomfortable on long drives. Instead of being flat they wrap around and our backs get wedged in and ache after a while. I have to take a pillow for traveling.
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 1500
Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner