Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

4.4
26 reviews
Best truck I have owned

Jake, 11/23/2015
LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

It's a great truck, best one I ever owned. I bought it with 150,000 miles, and I currently have almost 201,000 miles on it. I've done routine oil changes, Still runs strong, still have everything stock, besides the alternator , brake lines. Very dependable, never broke down on me. Definatley worth the money.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Like A Rock

Jerry Maletich, 09/06/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck brand new and drove it for ten years. I gave it to my son who now drives it to work. It has almost 200,000 miles and has never had any major repairs. I replace rack and pinion steering at 195,000 miles cost $200.00 that's all, not bad.

best buy

realjackass, 11/27/2013
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I purchase this truck 13 june 2011 with 147 000 km , today we are 27 nov 2013 , with 182 000 . got this from the original owner , he never put a dime in it ( what he said) other than oil the truck yearly . i just replace all the brake line and front brake and rotor . and one front bearing last year , and i still oil the truck yearly , frame and body is in excelent shape , im very sastisfied with this truck , also im running 35 inch tire and lift kit .

good overall truck

dmc2015, 04/11/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

My 2000 silverado z71 is a great truck. although lifted and riding on 40's, drives like a champ and meets stock specs with mileage, ride, and interior comfort. although I only do the normal service (oil change), I really hadn't had any problems. Though driving it is a challenge, I believe is a good reliable truck.

Always a Chevy man

Kenny, 04/25/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2000 silverado Z-71 in April of 2009.It had 106,000 on the odometer.It has been a very good truck so far.Gets great gas mileage,very comfortable,great performance,great ride,handles very nice.The body is in perfect shape for the age and miles,interior is spotless,under the hood is very clean.It gets driven every day,30 miles one way to work.Just changed the fuel pressure regulator,only cost $50 and easy to do myself.NO squeaks or rattles inside.Now i have 121,000 on the odometer,and still going strong!!

