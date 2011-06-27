Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Best truck I have owned Jake , 11/23/2015 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB 15 of 16 people found this review helpful It's a great truck, best one I ever owned. I bought it with 150,000 miles, and I currently have almost 201,000 miles on it. I've done routine oil changes, Still runs strong, still have everything stock, besides the alternator , brake lines. Very dependable, never broke down on me. Definatley worth the money. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Like A Rock Jerry Maletich , 09/06/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this truck brand new and drove it for ten years. I gave it to my son who now drives it to work. It has almost 200,000 miles and has never had any major repairs. I replace rack and pinion steering at 195,000 miles cost $200.00 that's all, not bad.

best buy realjackass , 11/27/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchase this truck 13 june 2011 with 147 000 km , today we are 27 nov 2013 , with 182 000 . got this from the original owner , he never put a dime in it ( what he said) other than oil the truck yearly . i just replace all the brake line and front brake and rotor . and one front bearing last year , and i still oil the truck yearly , frame and body is in excelent shape , im very sastisfied with this truck , also im running 35 inch tire and lift kit .

good overall truck dmc2015 , 04/11/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My 2000 silverado z71 is a great truck. although lifted and riding on 40's, drives like a champ and meets stock specs with mileage, ride, and interior comfort. although I only do the normal service (oil change), I really hadn't had any problems. Though driving it is a challenge, I believe is a good reliable truck.