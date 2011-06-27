  1. Home
Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Silverado 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476.0/646.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
Measurements
Length246.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight5318 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Ground clearance10.0 in.
Height70.8 in.
Maximum payload1757.0 lbs.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Blue
  • Medium Gray
  • Medium Oak
  • Graphite
