Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale Near Me

- 210,050 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
Mac Haik Ford - Desoto / Texas
The 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. All of the premium features expected of a Chevrolet are offered, including: a front bench seat, fully automatic headlights, and more. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GCEC19V3X1242958
Stock: 47105A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 301,369 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,840
Mike Alsop Chevrolet Buick - Attica / Indiana
Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS RWD 4-Speed Automatic Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Fresh Oil Change, Local Trade, Fresh Trade-In, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic, 16' Cast Aluminum Wheels, 40/20/40 Split Front Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Fog Lamps, HD Trailering Special Equipment, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Trailer Hitch Platform, Transmission Oil Cooler. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GCEC19T5X1182082
Stock: U4118B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 183,119 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500
Kelsey Chevrolet - Greendale / Indiana
** ACCIDENT FREE AUTOCHECK**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **LOTS OF SPACE**, **NEW CAR TRADE**, **RUNNING BOARDS**, Silverado 1500 LS, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Summit White, Graphite w/Cloth Seat Trim, Off-Road Package, Skid Plate Package. 15/18 City/Highway MPGAt Kelsey Chevrolet we offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GCEK19T0X1257032
Stock: K8481PT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 199,342 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Lease
$3,975
Okoboji Toyota - Spirit Lake / Iowa
Power Mirrors,Tow Hooks,Airbag - Driver,Psngr Arbg On/Off Cntrl,Airbag - Passenger,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD, Player,Cassette Player,12V Power Outlet,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Four Wheel, Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,V8 Cyl. Engine,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Heated Mirrors,Wheels -, Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Leather Seats,Heated Seats,Power Driver Seat,Power Passenger Seat,Front, Bucket Seats,Tilt Steering Wheel,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power Steering, Power Mirrors,Tow Hooks,Airbag - Driver,Psngr Arbg On/Off Cntrl,Airbag - Passenger,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD Player,Cassette Player,12V Power Outlet,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Four Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,V8 Cyl. Engine,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Heated Mirrors,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Leather Seats,Heated Seats,Power Driver Seat,Power Passenger Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Tilt Steering Wheel,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power Steering
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCEK19T7XE186409
Stock: 24822A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-02-2020
- 181,952 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$900
Macke Motors - Lake City / Iowa
NEW LOW PRICE. 4 Wheel Drive!!!4X4!!!4WD* Safety equipment includes: ABS, Passenger Airbag - Cancellable, Daytime running lights, Dusk sensing headlights...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Air conditioning, Cruise control, 5.3 liter V8 engine...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GCEK19T0X1291603
Stock: 27940A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 172,224 miles
$6,995
Modern Buick Chevrolet GMC - Washington / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GCEC19T3X1204113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 154,578 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,250
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
Bad Transmission, no reverse! Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic.** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCEC19T2YE286304
Stock: ZC1416B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 116,079 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,900
First Team Honda - Chesapeake / Virginia
: JUST TRADED, HURRY, FOREVER STARTS NOW! FREE VA STATE INSPECTIONS, AND FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE! Replaced Serpentine Belt, SERVICED Including: Oil Change, State Inspection, Full Detail, WE FINANCE With Approved Credit, Replaced Rotors, Replaced Power Steering Rack, Replaced Shocks, Replaced Spark Plugs, Replaced Front Brakes And Resurfaced Rotors, 4 Wheel Alignment, Replaced Air Filter, Replaced Wiper Blades, Auto Check One Owner! In Good Shape. LS trim. EPA 21 MPG Hwy/16 MPG City! Alloy Wheels, CD Player, Fourth Passenger Door, 4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUT. PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, SPORTSIDE BODY, 5.3L (325) SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety equipment includes 4-Wheel ABS Chevrolet LS with Black exterior and Medium Gray interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 285 HP at 5200 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: 4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD: trans oil cooler, brake/trans shift interlock, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP. AutoCheck One Owner EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com's review says "Inside, Silverado buyers will find a logically laid-out interior, with clear, uncluttered gauges.". Great Gas Mileage: 21 MPG Hwy. Based on 2020 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery-pack age/condition and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GCEC19T8Y1283764
Stock: H200562A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 176,705 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,987
Elk Mountain Motors - East Helena / Montana
Come check out this really nice 1/2 ton 4X4. It is in good condition and runs well. Get ready for the woods or work(not as fun). You will be treated professionally and without pressure to buy. Come check us out.....you will be glad you did. If we do not have what you are looking for we will help locate something for you. Trades welcome and financing available. Call email or text for additional information. 406-495-1890
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCEK19T6YZ335273
Stock: z335273
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,096 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,695
Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota
MUST BE TOWED- -NOT ROADWORTHY - FRAME IS DEEMED NOT SAFE ON ACCOUNT OF RUST - BRAKES NOT FUNCTIONING PROPERLY - REPAIRS MUST BE DONE BEFORE CAN BE DRIVEN ON PUBLIC ROADS - Use for parts, farm or Off-Road, or private property to haul brush or yard work. Engine runs well, nice interior, body is decent, actual miles- at this price -THIS IS A LOT OF TRUCK FOR THE MONEY, EVEN WITH THE FRAME & BRAKE ISSUES. THIS IS AN EXTENDED CAB, 4x4 WITH THE 5.3L V8. THIS VEHICLE HAS ONLY 36,XXX MILES(ACTUAL MILES). CALL FOR FURTHER DETAILS OR TO SET UP A SHOWING. 651-464-1910
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GCEK19T2Y1272195
Stock: 12903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 202,415 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Reliable Motors - Des Moines / Iowa
Meet our great looking 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Extended Cab 4X2 that is perfect for your daily needs shown off in Red Powered by a 5.3 Liter V8 that offers 250hp while connected to an Automatic transmission for easy passing. This Rear Wheel Drive earns up to 14mpg on the highway. Alloy wheels and tow hitch enhances the exterior of our LS. Inside our LS you will find a roomy interior that seats up to five. Enjoy comfortable style bucket seats a large console an upgraded aftermarket stereo plus plenty of cupholders. Add in great features like power windows locks simple to read gauges and be ready to hit the road! Chevrolet keeps you safe with ABS airbags and accident avoidance features. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCEK19T9YE263251
Stock: 263251
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 191,448 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,290
Montgomery Chevrolet - Louisville / Kentucky
Onyx Black Metallic 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS RWD 4-Speed Automatic Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic. FINANCING IMPORTANT TO YOUR BUYING DECISION? Good or bad credit profile? No matter! Montgomery Chevrolet in Louisville Kentucky 502-968-6111 has a full arsenal of bank lending options to help you arrange the payment that fits your budget. We'll save you money at every turn and earn your business for years to come. THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN INSPECTED by our ASE technicians who performed a lube and oil change, replaced front and rear wiper blades, replaced cabin air filter, visually inspected the brakes, rotated the tires when doing a full used car inspection. AS-IS vehicles are sold AS-IS and we strongly urge you to have your mechanic to look over as Dealer will not be responsible. MONTGOMERY CHEVROLET in Louisville , KY has the best price and value combination in the marketplace Call us at 502-968-6111. You'll love your no-hassle purchase experience. Over 1,000 vehicles on our 20 acre lot! Visit 502CHEVY.COM and put the stock number in the search bar for additional information. Price may include $1000 trade assistance & $500 captive financing plus dealer installed options if any. Please contact us directly for additional information. WE BUY CARS CALL US TODAY! MONTGOMERY CHEVROLET 502-968-6111 Drive to Louisville and find out why people have been buying their vehicles from our family since 1923.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GCEC19T6Y1126752
Stock: P8126A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 216,417 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,787
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GCEK19TXY1264636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 214,445 milesNo accidents, 9 Owners, Personal Use
$3,950
Korz Auto Farm - Kansas City / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCEK19T2YE103308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 212,889 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
Ressler Chevrolet - Bozeman / Montana
Clean CARFAX. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is well equipped and includes the following key features, 16" Cast Aluminum Wheels, 40/20/40 Split Front Seat, 6-Way Power Driver/Passenger Seats, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AutoTrac Active Transfer Case, CD player, Engine Block Heater, Fourth Door, HD Trailering Special Equipment, Locking Differential, Off-Road Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Skid Plate Package, Tilt steering wheel, Trailer Hitch Platform.Onyx Black Metallic 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4WD Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI 15/18 City/Highway MPGServicing the Bozeman, Butte, Billings, Great Falls, Missoula, Kalispell, Helena, and Great Southwest Montana areas for over 21 years. We offer transparency with the opportunity to build your deal online, buy from home, or visit one of our clean, state of the art Ressler facilities. We also offer remote test drives and vehicle delivery within the Gallatin Valley. As part of the Ressler group, we are "Community Born, Community Driven."
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GCEK19T9Y1314393
Stock: B208402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 139,125 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,997
Chuck Nicholson GMC - Dover / Ohio
4X4, NON SMOKER, POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS, RUNNING BOARDS Recent Arrival! Wildfire Red 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4WD Vortec 4.3L V6 SFI 4-Speed Automatic We here at Chuck Nicholson GMC have been serving Northeast Ohio for 70 Years! Come see our huge selection of new and pre-owned vehicles! We also stock plenty of the best selling Duramax Diesel! We strive to treat all our customers like family by giving you the best buying experience possible, and by paying you top dollar for your trade! Find us in Dover between the Wooster and Tuscarawas Avenue Bridges! Chuck Nicholson --- Big City Selections, Small Town Touch!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCEK14W2YE334050
Stock: GD20217B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 205,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,991
Evans Toyota - Fort Wayne / Indiana
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS RED RWD Vortec 4.8L V8 SFIABS brakes, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry.This vehicle is an Inspection Only vehicle with no reconditioning performed. Reconditioning is available at the buyers expense. This vehicle is sold AS IS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS with Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GCEC19V6Y1278015
Stock: T23169D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 203,968 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,985
Green Chevrolet Buick GMC - Jacksonville / Illinois
This vehicle is available as is/ no warranty to wholesalers and the public. Our wholesale to the public program is perfect for many people that need basic transportation.We recommend that any AS IS vehicle should be taken to a mechanic as they have not been inspected here. This vehicle is currently available. You are welcome to stop in and drive.You can call us with any questions at 217-245-4117 We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Virtual brochures and local home delivery available! Call to schedule an appointment today! Recent Arrival! Virtual Brochure Available!, Local Home Delivery Available!, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic, 4WD. Here at United we understand purchasing a vehicle can at times be a bit stressful. That is why our staff is here to help make the process as easy on you as possible and welcomes the opportunity to help in any way we are able to. We also understand that customer service after the sale is every bit or more important than during the sale, and we strive for 100% customer satisfaction. We are a family owned business where you can always speak to the owner. You can call us with any questions at 217-245-4117.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GCEK19T7Y1150559
Stock: U30099B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
