Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale Near Me

16,477 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Silverado 1500 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 16,477 listings
  • 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS

    210,050 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

  • 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    301,369 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,840

  • 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    183,119 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,500

  • 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    199,342 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Lease

    $3,975

  • 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    181,952 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $900

  • 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    172,224 miles

    $6,995

  • 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    154,578 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,250

  • 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    116,079 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,900

  • 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    176,705 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,987

  • 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    36,096 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,695

  • 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    202,415 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

  • 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    191,448 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,290

  • 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    216,417 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,787

  • 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    214,445 miles
    No accidents, 9 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,950

  • 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    212,889 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

  • 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS

    139,125 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,997

  • 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS

    205,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,991

  • 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    203,968 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,985

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500
See all 76 reviews
Bought New in 1999
passedu,01/17/2011
I purchased this truck new in 1999, trading in a 1997 Monte Carlo. The truck has been reliable and comfortable for over 165,000 miles. Within the last month the gear selector and mileage indicator LED failed. Repair requires replacement of the entire gauge assembly. Early on I had to have the ABS manifold replaced, under warranty. Since then, starter at 158,000, drivers window electric motor at 156,000, and I had the front end rebuilt at 159,000. I replaced the orginal rear shocks within the last two weeks (Jan 11). There was no leakage, but rear end bouce was noticeable.
