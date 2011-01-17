Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale Near Me

Montgomery Chevrolet - Louisville / Kentucky

Onyx Black Metallic 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS RWD 4-Speed Automatic Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with Extended Cab .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2GCEC19T6Y1126752

Stock: P8126A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020