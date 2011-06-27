  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic
  4. Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic SS Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Silverado 1500 Classic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,280
See Silverado 1500 Classic Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,280
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,280
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338/442 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,280
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,280
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,280
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,280
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,280
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,280
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,280
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,280
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,280
Maximum cargo capacity56.9 cu.ft.
Length227.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight4947 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height73.9 in.
Maximum payload1253 lbs.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,280
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Victory Red
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,280
Steel spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P275/55R20 tiresyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,280
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,280
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Silverado 1500 Classic Inventory

Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic SS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles