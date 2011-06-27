Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Truck! ajoker31 , 01/01/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I couldn't be happier with this truck. Got such a great deal that I couldn't pass up the opportunity. Comfortable interior, great classic look and power. Report Abuse

Not what I expected Alway on , 07/19/2006 8 of 10 people found this review helpful I loved the looks of this truck when I purchased it. I had decent performance until I hooked my camper up to it. My Ford F-150 was much better at pulling my camper and the Ford did it with less shifting and better gas mileage. The 5.3 has good number but in the real world it is not much.

Kicks rear jjs4rsm1 , 11/25/2006 10 of 13 people found this review helpful After putting an additional $7 grand into the motor and suspension, supercharger, intake, exhaust, fuel management and cam, along with some suspension mods, my SS blows away my friends SRT 10 everywhere, drags or through the twistys! And with the $14 grand I had left over from what he payed for his SRT 10, I bought my son and I brand new dirt bikes and a really nice trailer! And still have money left over for gas for the next 12 months! All my mods are dealer friendly and do not comprimise my warranty!

Silverado Fan Wyznowski , 10/06/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The '07 Silverado is a great truck. Very solid, rides great, handles great, not squeaks or rattles. Sits low in the front for a 4x4, but only requires slight adjustment of torsion bars to get 2" more lift in the front. I get over 20 mpg on the highway with the 5.3 liter. It has great power and acceleration. I drove the Dodge and Ford equivalent and Chevy has them beat hands down. Dodges are less money, but don't have the power. Ford F-150 cost more and ride like crap, and don't have the same space as the Chevy extended cab. You can't go wrong with this truck.