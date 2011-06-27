Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

325,000 km and still runs like its brand new ! seth16 , 05/25/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Ive had this truck for a year and a half , before that it was owned by my uncle . This truck has 325,000km on it , most are highway kilometers but it still runs like its brand new ! It has plenty of acceleration for what i need and hp ! The seats are very nice and great for long rides and easy to clean also . The back seat looks very decieving ; everyone before the go on think that it wil be very unconfourtable as you look at the size , but when they are sitting in it ( even for long trips ) they rather have this seat than the passangerseat because of all the leg room . I also love how it doesnt have carpet , easy to not get stains . I love this truck for many different reasons ! Report Abuse

Not bad brian , 09/09/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I puchased this vehicle hoping for descent fuel mileage. I was a little disappointed. Power is great. It has been a reliable truck so far.

Not toooo bad...Not too impressed either mwahlgren7 , 06/18/2011 6 of 7 people found this review helpful My chevy is slow. That's a fact. Edmunds claimed my four banger has a 0-60 time of 8 some seconds. That is a lie. The true time is around 15 seconds. it's ok off the line but it simply doesn't move once you get up there, and god forbid if you should try to pass anyone. The interior feels durable but also cheap and ugly in blobular chevy style. Gas mileage is pretty decent, i get around 23 average. The gearbox in my manual however, completely sucks. I've hit third on accident more than once at a stop sign because they are so darn close together, and the clutch feel unfriendly and prickly-if you want to shift smooth, you have to be extremely gentle. Not a terrible car but i won't miss it.

Tough, Beautiful, Rugged, Awesome Truck Montana Rancher , 10/01/2017 3dr Extended Cab LS ZR2 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I've owned 28 pickup trucks of various Brands, Types, Sizes and Configurations from 1973 untill this years 2017. My 2003 S-10 4WD ZR5 is without doubt the best vehicle of any type I've ever owned. Performance