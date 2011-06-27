Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
325,000 km and still runs like its brand new !
Ive had this truck for a year and a half , before that it was owned by my uncle . This truck has 325,000km on it , most are highway kilometers but it still runs like its brand new ! It has plenty of acceleration for what i need and hp ! The seats are very nice and great for long rides and easy to clean also . The back seat looks very decieving ; everyone before the go on think that it wil be very unconfourtable as you look at the size , but when they are sitting in it ( even for long trips ) they rather have this seat than the passangerseat because of all the leg room . I also love how it doesnt have carpet , easy to not get stains . I love this truck for many different reasons !
Not bad
I puchased this vehicle hoping for descent fuel mileage. I was a little disappointed. Power is great. It has been a reliable truck so far.
Not toooo bad...Not too impressed either
My chevy is slow. That's a fact. Edmunds claimed my four banger has a 0-60 time of 8 some seconds. That is a lie. The true time is around 15 seconds. it's ok off the line but it simply doesn't move once you get up there, and god forbid if you should try to pass anyone. The interior feels durable but also cheap and ugly in blobular chevy style. Gas mileage is pretty decent, i get around 23 average. The gearbox in my manual however, completely sucks. I've hit third on accident more than once at a stop sign because they are so darn close together, and the clutch feel unfriendly and prickly-if you want to shift smooth, you have to be extremely gentle. Not a terrible car but i won't miss it.
Tough, Beautiful, Rugged, Awesome Truck
I've owned 28 pickup trucks of various Brands, Types, Sizes and Configurations from 1973 untill this years 2017. My 2003 S-10 4WD ZR5 is without doubt the best vehicle of any type I've ever owned.
- Performance
is it what you really wont
I have had nothing but problems. I have had this truck for 3 years. I have replaced at 47,000 as follows battery, tires, heater core, brakes rotors, cv driveaxles, front wheel hub bearings, slave cylinder, clutch assembly, gasket set for upper engine, fuel injectors, fuel pump asy air conditioner compressor, upper and lower ball joints, catalic converter, 3rd door handle (at 50.00 apop I made one out of stainless steel) latest is a mass airflo sensor and a 2nd gear sincro gear and the cheap interior seats ect. Thank god I'm an ex- gm tech. I paid no labor! I would feel for someone who had to pay for this fine gm product. I see why they are in the mess they are in.
Sponsored cars related to the S-10
Related Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner