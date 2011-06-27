Used 1995 Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Best truck ever
Keep up on maintencs with lucas oil aditive. Change oil every 5,000 with good oil. This truck will run forever! My Bahama blue over black is a cool paint job from factory. T vortex v-6 is a power house. I have just shy of 300,000 miles and this truck runs like it did when i bought it new. I have replaced the u joints 8 times but just replaced the shocks at 275,000
My first....
I bought my S-10 9 years ago when I was 22,it was my first truck AND first vehicle I have ever owned. It only had 98,000 miles on it and now has around 170,000. Other than regular tune ups, break changes and flat tiers the amount of money I have had to put into it. Has been less then $500! And when something does go wrong the fact that it's American made makes it all the more easier and cheaper to fix and get fix. Her MPR is starting to drop but that's to be expected. Shes a 2wd but has put 4 wd to shame. Drives fully loaded and unloaded like a dream. Great interior. Still nothing to complain about 9 years later. Already bought another one and looking for the next one. Still got her though!!
I tried to buy American
I bought this truck with less than 60k miles 3 years ago. Now it has 74k. So far I've replaced 2 O2 sensors, the alternator, the EGR valve, the exhaust system, the spider injector system, the ball jointsand 2 tires. The plastic interior rattles. The bottom of the doors are rusting due to poor drainage. It leaks from the front and rear differentials. It leaks from the power steering. I was hoping to get 100k miles out of it, but who knows what will go wrong next. I wish I would have bought a Japanese truck.
Great Truck
I've always been a truck owner. I've had my S-10 for 10 years. I like the ride... handles well enough, but a pleasant ride. Interior is fine for me; seat color hides dirt. Just an all round nice vehicle. In 10 years and 150,000 miles the only repairs were EGR valve, alternator and wiper hose.
Awesome Truck
Year 2008:Still running strong. Tired of hearing negativity after 100000 mi. Take care of it and it will take care of you. My S10 will be coming up to the 200000 mi club before the end of the year. I am getting 30mpg. I primarily use it to drive for work, approx. 80mi round trip due to new job(2yrs). Only major thing was the water pump. The normal maintenance of oil changes and tune ups has it still running strong. I am just now starting to get rust on both sides of the lower cab. This is great considering I live in NE Ohio and what the salt does to your vehicle.
Sponsored cars related to the S-10
Related Used 1995 Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner