Used 1995 Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Best truck ever allen , 04/14/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Keep up on maintencs with lucas oil aditive. Change oil every 5,000 with good oil. This truck will run forever! My Bahama blue over black is a cool paint job from factory. T vortex v-6 is a power house. I have just shy of 300,000 miles and this truck runs like it did when i bought it new. I have replaced the u joints 8 times but just replaced the shocks at 275,000

My first.... Chevygirl , 06/23/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my S-10 9 years ago when I was 22,it was my first truck AND first vehicle I have ever owned. It only had 98,000 miles on it and now has around 170,000. Other than regular tune ups, break changes and flat tiers the amount of money I have had to put into it. Has been less then $500! And when something does go wrong the fact that it's American made makes it all the more easier and cheaper to fix and get fix. Her MPR is starting to drop but that's to be expected. Shes a 2wd but has put 4 wd to shame. Drives fully loaded and unloaded like a dream. Great interior. Still nothing to complain about 9 years later. Already bought another one and looking for the next one. Still got her though!!

I tried to buy American j.a. beede , 06/25/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this truck with less than 60k miles 3 years ago. Now it has 74k. So far I've replaced 2 O2 sensors, the alternator, the EGR valve, the exhaust system, the spider injector system, the ball jointsand 2 tires. The plastic interior rattles. The bottom of the doors are rusting due to poor drainage. It leaks from the front and rear differentials. It leaks from the power steering. I was hoping to get 100k miles out of it, but who knows what will go wrong next. I wish I would have bought a Japanese truck.

Great Truck D. Karl , 04/25/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've always been a truck owner. I've had my S-10 for 10 years. I like the ride... handles well enough, but a pleasant ride. Interior is fine for me; seat color hides dirt. Just an all round nice vehicle. In 10 years and 150,000 miles the only repairs were EGR valve, alternator and wiper hose.