Used 1993 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Consumer Reviews

Driving and ownership Steven Miller , 02/13/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is one seriously fun car to drive, has some good power for its size and its easy to take care of and maintain. It would be nice to find parts for it a little easier though. Report Abuse

Great SUV melissa , 07/04/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love this car. This is the first SUV I've owned and before this I only drove BMWs. The room is great and the only thing I am changing is the exterior so it is custom to my liking. Report Abuse

blazers rule big boper , 05/28/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful blazers are the best suv ever. i reccomend all buyers to get a blazer. Report Abuse

1993 s10 Blaza madkat , 06/20/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I got mine from a friend with almost 200,000 miles on it and it still runs really good for me. that's pretty impressive. Also it is cool to drive. Report Abuse