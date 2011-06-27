Used 1993 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Consumer Reviews
Driving and ownership
This is one seriously fun car to drive, has some good power for its size and its easy to take care of and maintain. It would be nice to find parts for it a little easier though.
Great SUV
I love this car. This is the first SUV I've owned and before this I only drove BMWs. The room is great and the only thing I am changing is the exterior so it is custom to my liking.
blazers rule
blazers are the best suv ever. i reccomend all buyers to get a blazer.
1993 s10 Blaza
I got mine from a friend with almost 200,000 miles on it and it still runs really good for me. that's pretty impressive. Also it is cool to drive.
Needs Parts!!!
This vehicle was bought with 35,000 miles on it in 94. It now has 105,000 and is running some how? It has been through one 4.3 engine even before my family got a hold of it (apparently it had some sort of rattle). Since I have had it I have had more than 3 recalls on the ABS system, a new brake booster, master cylinder, a/c blower, water pump, EGR valve, A/c compressor, radiator hoses, serpentine belt, a new transmission (automatic), belt tensioner and a few other problems. It really doesn't like to pull well out of sand. The shocks are gone and the ride is not to good.
Related Used 1993 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer info
