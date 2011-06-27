Used 1999 Chevrolet Metro Sedan Consumer Reviews
1999 Chevrolet Metro LSI Sedan
Mike Nomura, 05/07/2002
0 of 2 people found this review helpful
For a small car, the ride, handling, paint finish, and interior are liveable. Equipt with a A/C, the car has one whole engine cylinder of four devoted just to turn the compressor. I had to turn off the unit when anticipating a hill on the freeway. Further more, when decending down the same hill required me the press the accelerator down one-forth down just to overcome the high gear ratio that engine brakes.Also the A/C temperature, never got cold. When climbing up the hill without the A/C, the car has more than enough power. The only warranty service done was to replace a leaking A/C compressor shaft seal. Still the A/C preformed the same as above. It averaged only forty MPG.
