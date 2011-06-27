Used 1998 Chevrolet Metro Sedan Consumer Reviews
I'm a Metro Maniac and proud of it!
LOVE this little bugger! It is an automatic and has enough pep to move out when needed, though no pocket rocket. Mileage averages in the mid-30 MPG range... on par with many new small cars. Could use an overdrive gear, but hey, for $3500 with 50,000 original well-cared-for miles... I'm thrilled! No car payments... easy to work on... fun to drive... great fuel economy... and lots of room. Wish they still made these! Wouldn't trade it for a new Fiesta, Mazda 2, Smart, IQ, or Spark or anything else I can think of. C'mon GM... bring back the METRO!!!!
It's been a good car for me
I bought a new Chevy Metro back in 1998. It now has 160,000 miles and is still running fine. I have absolutely no complaints about my Metro. It has served me quite well as a dependable, economical commuter car. It is very fuel efficient and has been very reliable mechanically.
I am in love
I am so happy about the fact I found this car. I was shopping for a Civic when I came across this gem. Perfect little car in perfect shape. I have classmates coming up to me asking what is the new model on campus. Of course I just laugh and tell them this car is 9 years old. Did I mention it takes 9 dollars for a half tank of gas.
Good economical & reliable ride
I have had my 98 Chevy Metro, automatic transmission, for 12 years. Over the 12 years I have amassed over 180,000 miles. It has been an absolutely reliable, fuel efficient, and extremely durable used car. Aside from replacing the transmission and regular maintenance, I have had to do nothing major to this vehicle. The ride is not spectacular. There is a lot of road noise. It came with a standard AM/FM radio and manual windows and door locks. Quinn hit, the body damage can be extensive because it's not solidly built. It crumbles like tinfoil.
