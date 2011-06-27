  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Metro
  4. Used 1998 Chevrolet Metro
  5. Used 1998 Chevrolet Metro Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1998 Chevrolet Metro Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 Metro
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Metros for sale
List Price Estimate
$769 - $1,824
Used Metro for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I'm a Metro Maniac and proud of it!

tishpit1, 01/22/2013
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

LOVE this little bugger! It is an automatic and has enough pep to move out when needed, though no pocket rocket. Mileage averages in the mid-30 MPG range... on par with many new small cars. Could use an overdrive gear, but hey, for $3500 with 50,000 original well-cared-for miles... I'm thrilled! No car payments... easy to work on... fun to drive... great fuel economy... and lots of room. Wish they still made these! Wouldn't trade it for a new Fiesta, Mazda 2, Smart, IQ, or Spark or anything else I can think of. C'mon GM... bring back the METRO!!!!

Report Abuse

It's been a good car for me

JS, 04/01/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought a new Chevy Metro back in 1998. It now has 160,000 miles and is still running fine. I have absolutely no complaints about my Metro. It has served me quite well as a dependable, economical commuter car. It is very fuel efficient and has been very reliable mechanically.

Report Abuse

I am in love

Mrnrich1979, 02/22/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I am so happy about the fact I found this car. I was shopping for a Civic when I came across this gem. Perfect little car in perfect shape. I have classmates coming up to me asking what is the new model on campus. Of course I just laugh and tell them this car is 9 years old. Did I mention it takes 9 dollars for a half tank of gas.

Report Abuse

Good economical & reliable ride

gr8tchr4u, 12/18/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have had my 98 Chevy Metro, automatic transmission, for 12 years. Over the 12 years I have amassed over 180,000 miles. It has been an absolutely reliable, fuel efficient, and extremely durable used car. Aside from replacing the transmission and regular maintenance, I have had to do nothing major to this vehicle. The ride is not spectacular. There is a lot of road noise. It came with a standard AM/FM radio and manual windows and door locks. Quinn hit, the body damage can be extensive because it's not solidly built. It crumbles like tinfoil.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Metros for sale

Related Used 1998 Chevrolet Metro Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles