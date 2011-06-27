Used 1998 Chevrolet Metro Sedan Consumer Reviews

I'm a Metro Maniac and proud of it! tishpit1 , 01/22/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful LOVE this little bugger! It is an automatic and has enough pep to move out when needed, though no pocket rocket. Mileage averages in the mid-30 MPG range... on par with many new small cars. Could use an overdrive gear, but hey, for $3500 with 50,000 original well-cared-for miles... I'm thrilled! No car payments... easy to work on... fun to drive... great fuel economy... and lots of room. Wish they still made these! Wouldn't trade it for a new Fiesta, Mazda 2, Smart, IQ, or Spark or anything else I can think of. C'mon GM... bring back the METRO!!!! Report Abuse

It's been a good car for me JS , 04/01/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought a new Chevy Metro back in 1998. It now has 160,000 miles and is still running fine. I have absolutely no complaints about my Metro. It has served me quite well as a dependable, economical commuter car. It is very fuel efficient and has been very reliable mechanically. Report Abuse

I am in love Mrnrich1979 , 02/22/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I am so happy about the fact I found this car. I was shopping for a Civic when I came across this gem. Perfect little car in perfect shape. I have classmates coming up to me asking what is the new model on campus. Of course I just laugh and tell them this car is 9 years old. Did I mention it takes 9 dollars for a half tank of gas. Report Abuse