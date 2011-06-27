Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Malibu Hybrid
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)
True Cost to Own
$32,405*
Total Cash Price
$18,974
Malibu Sedan
Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$43,525*
Total Cash Price
$25,485
LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,770*
Total Cash Price
$18,602
LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,796*
Total Cash Price
$26,229
L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,843*
Total Cash Price
$25,671
LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,041*
Total Cash Price
$19,346
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Malibu Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$778
|$802
|$825
|$851
|$876
|$4,132
|Maintenance
|$761
|$643
|$2,187
|$1,020
|$1,281
|$5,892
|Repairs
|$141
|$333
|$487
|$569
|$664
|$2,193
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,035
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,203
|Financing
|$1,020
|$821
|$608
|$379
|$138
|$2,966
|Depreciation
|$3,828
|$1,921
|$1,689
|$1,497
|$1,344
|$10,280
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,645
|$5,674
|$6,985
|$5,540
|$5,562
|$32,405
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Malibu Sedan Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$1,108
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$5,550
|Maintenance
|$1,022
|$863
|$2,937
|$1,370
|$1,721
|$7,913
|Repairs
|$189
|$447
|$653
|$764
|$892
|$2,946
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,391
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,615
|Financing
|$1,370
|$1,103
|$817
|$510
|$185
|$3,984
|Depreciation
|$5,142
|$2,580
|$2,269
|$2,011
|$1,806
|$13,807
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,611
|$7,621
|$9,382
|$7,440
|$7,471
|$43,525
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Malibu Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$763
|$786
|$809
|$834
|$859
|$4,051
|Maintenance
|$746
|$630
|$2,144
|$1,000
|$1,256
|$5,776
|Repairs
|$138
|$326
|$477
|$558
|$651
|$2,150
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,015
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,179
|Financing
|$1,000
|$805
|$596
|$372
|$135
|$2,908
|Depreciation
|$3,753
|$1,883
|$1,656
|$1,468
|$1,318
|$10,078
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,475
|$5,563
|$6,848
|$5,431
|$5,453
|$31,770
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Malibu Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$1,211
|$5,712
|Maintenance
|$1,052
|$888
|$3,023
|$1,410
|$1,771
|$8,144
|Repairs
|$195
|$460
|$673
|$787
|$918
|$3,032
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,431
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,662
|Financing
|$1,410
|$1,135
|$840
|$525
|$190
|$4,100
|Depreciation
|$5,292
|$2,655
|$2,335
|$2,070
|$1,858
|$14,210
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,950
|$7,844
|$9,656
|$7,658
|$7,689
|$44,796
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Malibu Sedan L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,116
|$1,151
|$1,185
|$5,590
|Maintenance
|$1,029
|$869
|$2,959
|$1,380
|$1,733
|$7,971
|Repairs
|$190
|$450
|$658
|$770
|$898
|$2,967
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,401
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,627
|Financing
|$1,380
|$1,111
|$822
|$513
|$186
|$4,013
|Depreciation
|$5,179
|$2,599
|$2,285
|$2,026
|$1,819
|$13,908
|Fuel
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$7,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,696
|$7,677
|$9,450
|$7,495
|$7,525
|$43,843
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Malibu Sedan LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$794
|$817
|$841
|$867
|$893
|$4,213
|Maintenance
|$776
|$655
|$2,230
|$1,040
|$1,306
|$6,007
|Repairs
|$144
|$339
|$496
|$580
|$677
|$2,236
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,056
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,226
|Financing
|$1,040
|$837
|$620
|$387
|$140
|$3,024
|Depreciation
|$3,903
|$1,958
|$1,722
|$1,527
|$1,371
|$10,481
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,814
|$5,786
|$7,122
|$5,648
|$5,671
|$33,041
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu in Virginia is:not available
