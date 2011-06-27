Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu Sedan Consumer Reviews

VERY DISSATISFIED DANNY , 09/25/2018 LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Bought the car with 359 miles on in in december of 2017. From day one I have a vibration hum from the rear end only when a person is sitting in the front passenger seat. Noticed it had a sweat line on the passenger rear head liner so I took it in for service. They said the fixed the hum too by unbolting the a/c compressor and retorqing it to the new specs...Did not fix the vibration. I have been noticing several new things latley, fuel mileage has gone from 35 to 24, has loss of power on take off until the turbo kicks in, has engine vibration at idle, almost stalls out sometimes when going from reverse to drive. On friday sep 22 the check engine light came on and it was put into limp mode. Had it towed to the dealership and on saturday they told me in was fine and was just low on oil, I asked where did the oil go then? They argued with me further and said it was fine and there is nothing wrong with it. On sunday morning the light again came on and it again went into limp mode, when I stopped at a light the car died and wouldn't restart. Had it towed to the same dealership and now they are saying it has a blown motor. Say it has metal shavings throughout the engine. The dealership has not been helpful at all and has argued with me through this whole process. I told them they should have looked into it more closley on saturday instead of arguing with me. The car only has 65k miles. As soon as it is done I'm trading it in. I will never own another gm product again! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2017 Malibu most expensive pos I have ever owned Amanda , 04/12/2018 L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 42 of 45 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2017 malibu new with 5 miles 12/2016. Check engine light came on a month and half later. Vehicle in the shop 15 times in a 16 month period. Repeat emission related issues, rumbling, vibrating noise, clunks and jerks upon deceleration, reduced engine power lights causing car to not accelerate and not shift out of 2nd gear. Oxygen senors replaced 3 times and received error code that they needed to be replaced a 4th time. Catalytic converter replaced, wire harness replaced twice, rear wheel bearing replaced and still had repeat issues. Chevy Malibu is unsafe and is a hazard to the driver and others on the road. On 3 occasions the reduced engine light illuminated and the car would not accelerate. There is no warning ahead of time. The last time this happened I was on the freeway. After repeat inconveniences of taking my car for repairs, time off work, time without a vehicle, being stranded roadside and put in unsafe conditions from lack of reliability and lack of resolution from the dealership and GM I turned my car in as a voluntary repo. I will never purchase another GM vehicle! It is by far the worst vehicle I have owned! It is unsafe and unreliable. I will not drive behind a Chevy Malibu on the freeway because I know at any moment their reduced engine power indicator may come on and cause their vehicle to substantially slow and not accelerate. DO NOT BUY A MALIBU Performance Comfort Value Report Abuse

Chevy Malibu 4 door sedan Saved my Life. Maggie , 10/18/2017 LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 26 of 31 people found this review helpful I'm a full time student and this vehicle made being a student less stressful and much more enjoyable. I owned the vehicle for only a few months when I ended up totaling it sadly. I will be purchasing another one to replace my first and favorite vehicle. I was driving home at 11pm after a busy day of school and errands, as I was driving home there was a pack of deer that sprinted out in front of my vehicle and because I was driving the car I was driving I not only survived but walked away from the crash unharmed, I hit a tree after trying to avoid the deer and also rolled three times. Overall the safety on this car was flawless and because my vehicle came with a five year on-star prescription 9-1-1 was instantly dialed the moment my airbags went off. This style vehicle is not only stylish but safe and I would recommend this vehicle to any and everyone. Safety Performance Interior Value Report Abuse

GM has really stepped up its game James A , 03/26/2017 LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 26 of 33 people found this review helpful My first car was a 2001 Chevy Cavalier LS bought brand new. Being my first car, I was very proud of it. I remember going in to the break room and reading a review from a car magazine on my 15 minute break at work. The only things it said were "Mostly plastic. Feels cheap." I went out to my car after work and sat in the driver's seat. It was mostly plastic. My sister 2 years later got a brand new Hyundai Elantra. It had a sunroof, it was a much better car than mine. I remember my dad saying "It's a shame that America can't make a decent car like Toyota, Honda, or Hyundai." This is also when the Daewoo cars started being sold as well. $11,000 got you a better quality car than an $18,000 Chevy! Then came the bailout. My next car was a 2008 Impala. WOW! You can feel the difference. Every car after (especially my 2014 Malibu LT) has been a step up. Take this car and put it up against a BMW. Whoever is designing these things, has their finger on the pulse of the younger consumer (I'm no longer in my 20s). It has Bose speakers, Apple Car Play, wireless phone charger (the plug in piece for my phone costs $12 on Amazon), unlimited 4GLTE wifi on your car for $20 a month, etc. The only thing I would do differently is I would get the 2.0 Turbo engine instead of the 1.5 Turbo (my last Impala had I think it was a 2.2 L Engine) and there is a difference in power. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse