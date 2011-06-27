Used 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Sedan Consumer Reviews
problems w/ engine only 71000 miles
I did not have problems within the first 3 years of purchasing the vehicle..Then one day the vehicle starting making a clicking noise...They say the >>cam--??-- valve>>> went in the engine. Jasper is saying that in 2005 the engines were made differently and now they are breaking down around 70000 miles....so they want you to buy a new engine.....There is no recall even though they knew it would be a problem in the future....Not everyone can afford a new engine when on a limited budget....if these manufactures knew there was a problem why no recall......
Pizza runner
At 199,000 miles I’m still running strong. I bought the car from $1900 at 130000 miles. Very grateful to have a reliable car. I drive it hard and have had no issues since I owned it. I highly recommend this vehicle for people with the job like me or for your teenager. It has never left me hanging
Truly the perfect sedan
My 2005 Chevy Malibu has 56,500 miles and has never given me any problems, barring the occasional Malibu moment. The 2.2L 4-cylinder engine is surprsingly robust and highway passing is not as difficult as it generally is with these type of engines. The interior, while considered boring by many, is to me just practical enough without being completely ugly. The cargo space, both in the passenger cabin and the trunk is very surprising. Several employees at department stores have doubted that large objects could indeed fit in my spacious trunk, but they were also surprised that a full-size outdoor grill slid in with ease. Overall, my only complaint about the car is the lack of reading lamps.
Very fine car!
I bought mine from my credit union as an ex-rental car with under 20K miles. I drive approximately 20K miles/year, mostly highway miles. This car has been great. I have the LS with the V6 engine. It is very comfortable, gets approximately 28mpg combined city/highway, and around 31-32mpg with strictly highway driving. The traction control works VERY well on snowy Colorado roads. The engine has been trouble free (I now have approximately 70K miles on it), with nothing more than normal maintenance having been necessary to date. The body is free of noises and rattles, and the seats are VERY comfortable, especially on long drives. The trunk is huge, and easy to access,
Best for My Money
I bought this Malibu in 2005 right off the lot new. It has never ever failed me. Great on mileage and I am averaging over 28 mpg with it. It owes me nothing. Comfortable, built well and except for the brakes, Disc in front and Drums in rear getting hard spots and will need to be turned)I have no issues with this car. Best car I bought for the money. Last year it got me through the snow when my wife's Volvo S-80 wouldn't. Great traction with the tires I am using in snow. I suggest using Bridgestone Blizack tires on this car for added snow performance.
