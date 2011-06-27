Used 2003 Chevrolet Malibu Sedan Consumer Reviews
One Hell Of A Car
To Start off, I don't care about the negative comments foreign car fans have to say. The Chevy Malibu is an amazing car! I got my '03 in'04 as a first car and i'm happy i did. This car got me home EVERY time. Yes i've changed the Intake manifold gasket and fuel pump but like they say, take care of the car, car will take care of you. Just recently, I was coming down the mountain road covered in black ice. Going the 50 mile speed limit, the car hits the black ice and crashes, hitting the side wall. She still started right up and drove us down not to far to safety at a chain instal shoulder. She took all the damage which cost her her life. This car saved my life and the lives of my friends.
Oh, my.
I got this from my mother who purchased it new. I prefer a different brand, but had to keep her from driving. I'm having same problems as others. I've had to have the AC button fixed several times. You'd think that Chevy would offer some kind of rebate or recall to those of us who have to have it fixed since this is a problem with most of the '03s, but they don't. Once is bad, twice is inexcusable. I also have trouble with the brakes when it rains. Glad to know others are having the same problems. I thought it was just me.
No complaints
Going on 16th year since new. Fairly reliable car given normal maintenance. Beside the normal problems others have reported, such as sticky flasher, stuck A/C button, wrapped rotor, etc, I really cannot complaint too much. I did replace the water pump and thermostat, shocks all around 100K miles, the ABS sensors at 115K and again at 153K (though it started to go intermittently at 175K) , by-passed the anti theft system at 147K, fuel pump at 159k, alternator at 175K, starter at 179K, all of these problems were well documented for the model year. Corner of body panel kickers started to rust. The trunk latch hook finally rusted away and came out of the bottom of the trunk at 179K, but it was an easy fix by simply drilling a few holes and riveting the thing right back on. Other than that, everything still works approaching 180K. My goal with this car is 250K miles, but I am not using the car as much as I did before and I will see when and if it can get there.
Great Experience
We bought the Malibu new in September 2003. Actually we bought two (one basic and one LS), and have been very pleased. This review is based on our experience involving the basic Malibu after 59,000 miles. Mainly interstate driving, 20,000 miles per year. Using cruise control, I consistently average 30 MPG. New tires at 43,000 miles. Replaced front brakes at 56,000 miles, at a dealership cost of $127.90. Rear brakes still good shape. Oil changes every 3,000 miles. We are happy Malibu owners, and armed with hindsight, we would make the same purchase decision as we did in Septemer 2003.
Stay Away From This Car!
Where do I begin...I bought this car used four years ago with 77k, it was my first car so you cant really be picky. After three months the problems began, head gasket, bad electrical wiring, brakes needed replaced every 6 months, rotors needed replaced once a year, the fuel pump needed replaced, also replaced the ignition and the body control module due to the fact they told me it would solve my problem of my car not starting while sitting in the sun...no mechanic could ever figure out what the problem was! Signals occasionally didn't work, sun visor fell off, seat recliner handle fell off. I took good care of this car, always kept it well maintained but this car did not take care of me!
