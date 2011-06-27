  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Lumina
  4. Used 1998 Chevrolet Lumina
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Chevrolet Lumina Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Lumina
Overview
See Lumina Inventory
See Lumina Inventory
See Lumina Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG212121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg17/27 mpg17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)282.2/448.2 mi.282.2/448.2 mi.282.2/448.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.16.6 gal.16.6 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l3.1 l3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm160 hp @ 5200 rpm160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
Front shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
Measurements
Length200.9 in.200.9 in.200.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3330 lbs.3330 lbs.3330 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.15.5 cu.ft.15.5 cu.ft.
Height55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.107.5 in.107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.72.5 in.72.5 in.
See Lumina InventorySee Lumina InventorySee Lumina Inventory

Related Used 1998 Chevrolet Lumina info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles