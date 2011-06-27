  1. Home
Used 1997 Chevrolet Lumina LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.8/431.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
Measurements
Length200.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3625 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Height55.2 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Dahlia Blue Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Mystic Teal Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Purple Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Storm Gray Met B/C
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
