Used 1991 Chevrolet Lumina Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Lumina
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG202121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg18/26 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/396.0 mi.307.8/444.6 mi.307.8/444.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.17.1 gal.17.1 gal.
Combined MPG202121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.1 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm110 hp @ 4800 rpm110 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.38.8 in.37.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room51.4 in.52.3 in.51.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.58.2 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.38.1 in.37.2 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.52.3 in.52.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.36.9 in.34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.56.2 in.56.9 in.
Measurements
Height53.3 in.53.6 in.53.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.107.5 in.107.5 in.
Length198.3 in.198.3 in.198.3 in.
Width71.7 in.71.0 in.71.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.15.7 cu.ft.15.6 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Beige
  • White
  • Torch Red
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Light Beige
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
Research Similar Vehicles