Used 1991 Chevrolet Lumina Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|3-speed automatic
|3-speed automatic
|3-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|20
|21
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|3-speed automatic
|3-speed automatic
|3-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
|18/26 mpg
|18/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|280.5/396.0 mi.
|307.8/444.6 mi.
|307.8/444.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.5 gal.
|17.1 gal.
|17.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|21
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.1 l
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|140 hp @ 4400 rpm
|110 hp @ 4800 rpm
|110 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.6 in.
|38.8 in.
|37.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|51.4 in.
|52.3 in.
|51.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|58.2 in.
|57.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.2 in.
|38.1 in.
|37.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.0 in.
|52.3 in.
|52.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.8 in.
|36.9 in.
|34.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|56.2 in.
|56.9 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|53.3 in.
|53.6 in.
|53.3 in.
|Wheel base
|107.5 in.
|107.5 in.
|107.5 in.
|Length
|198.3 in.
|198.3 in.
|198.3 in.
|Width
|71.7 in.
|71.0 in.
|71.7 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.6 cu.ft.
|15.7 cu.ft.
|15.6 cu.ft.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
