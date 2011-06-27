Used 1990 Chevrolet Lumina Consumer Reviews
my lumina
i feel this car, from the perspective of a young adult, has a large outer body and unattractive appearance. due to my age i feel this car unsuitable in appearance; however i give high marks to reliablity because this car gets me from locations a to b with moderate gas consumtion.
Old "Mina"
For what this car lacks in the looks department it more than makes up for in the reliability department! It literally doesn't matter what you do to it, this car refuses to quit running- and I've done a LOT to it... It totes my dogs around, it's been hit by a deer... it's been left in the woods with the windows down in the rain (by the previous owner...). At 147,000 miles the ride's now a little dicey sometimes, but that can be expected with any geriatric car!
WAS a good car
My grandparents bought this vehicle in February of 90 with 183 miles on it. As my first vehicle for the past 3 years, I hot rodded it quite a bit. But ofcourse it did not have power, so I built a coolair intake, added a throttle body spacer, changed to a sport exhaustm, and changed the cam to a sport racing cam. This total bumped me up to almost 200 HP. I was able to outrun people with the 3.1L engine. But over the past 3 years, the sport performance parts caught up to the transmission, and the other day, it was completely shattered. The car had approximately 128,000 miles on it. It was my favorite car, and will miss it no matter what else I have.
The Alumina Foil
This car has over 278,000 and may make it to 300,000 it has been through 2 sons learning to drive, and they are not easy on vehicles. It is still running strong, only have had to do minor work, Wonder if Chevy would like it back for a study, They did good on this 3.1 FI engine. Only parts replace fuel pump, 250,000, radiator and 275,000. Keep the oil changed, Tran fluid changed, it goes and goes. If GM could repeat this with all their cars, Bankruptcy would never be in their history.
I was surprised...I love my Lumina
I brought my Lumina 2 years ago...It was already 18 years old but it only had 90,000 miles on it. It was a 1 owner but it had been sitting for about 2 years. I wasn't crazy about it when I went and looked at it but once I drove it I was really impressed and I got a really good deal. I have had no problems at all besides brakes and I have put 55,000 miles on it. It is very well made and fun to drive. It holds the road and has all the power I need and then some. It is very reliable, I know I can hop right in it and take it anywhere I need to go and it looks really nice cleaned up. Even though it is now 20 years old, it is one of the best vehicles I have ever brought! Very well made...
