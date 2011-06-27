Estimated values
1997 INFINITI I30 Touring 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,153
|$1,989
|$2,444
|Clean
|$1,015
|$1,755
|$2,158
|Average
|$738
|$1,288
|$1,585
|Rough
|$461
|$821
|$1,013
Estimated values
1997 INFINITI I30 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,082
|$2,014
|$2,519
|Clean
|$952
|$1,777
|$2,225
|Average
|$692
|$1,305
|$1,635
|Rough
|$433
|$832
|$1,045