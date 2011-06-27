Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala Sedan Consumer Reviews

2018 3.6 V6 Impala James , 10/18/2018 LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I do like the 28 to 30 MPG and that’s real MPG at 80 mph. I live in West Texas and the speed limit is 80 mph on I-10 west of Odessa. I am a Chevy fan but the reason why I will trade this Impala is the high road noise and the vinyl seats. It is a quick and nimble vehicle and fairly comfortable on long trips. I am disappointed in the road noise. Performance Comfort Report Abuse

A great business car NV Fisherman , 04/13/2018 Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 45 of 48 people found this review helpful This car is pretty good. I own two Impalas (2017 and 2018). Great ride and handles the road beautifully. In Las Vegas they drive fast and aggressively. No problem with the 6 cycl Chevy. I realize that vans and SUVs are the rage now but there is nothing like a sedan in road handling ability. I can easily get four people in the car. Back seat is enormous and very comfortable. Electronics are easy to use. On star and blue tooth work easily. I am not a young man but this is not a old fogies type of car with great styling. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value

2018 Chevrolet Impala LT with Leather and V6 B P , 11/15/2018 Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful To get the V6 engine recorded I had to select the Premier selection. The LT only showed a 4 cylinder power plant. The car has been great. V6 is awesome and responsive. Sometimes the shifting isn't as smooth as I expect but mostly it is just fine. Very comfortable ride and handling is great. Some road noise on the highway which I was expecting a bit quieter at this level of vehicle Technology Performance

Fantastic Car! Jim , 10/22/2017 Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 42 of 49 people found this review helpful This car is phenomenal! My 2nd or 3rd Impala and this one is outstanding. Like all these new cars, the night lighting needs some improvement. GM has apparently given up on Cornering Lights and Night driving Lights which is a problem for drivers with aging vision. It is difficult to see the curb area at night in this car and it needs Night Driving Lights. OK, now there's no room for the good stuff. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value