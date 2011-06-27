Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala Sedan Consumer Reviews
2018 3.6 V6 Impala
I do like the 28 to 30 MPG and that’s real MPG at 80 mph. I live in West Texas and the speed limit is 80 mph on I-10 west of Odessa. I am a Chevy fan but the reason why I will trade this Impala is the high road noise and the vinyl seats. It is a quick and nimble vehicle and fairly comfortable on long trips. I am disappointed in the road noise.
A great business car
This car is pretty good. I own two Impalas (2017 and 2018). Great ride and handles the road beautifully. In Las Vegas they drive fast and aggressively. No problem with the 6 cycl Chevy. I realize that vans and SUVs are the rage now but there is nothing like a sedan in road handling ability. I can easily get four people in the car. Back seat is enormous and very comfortable. Electronics are easy to use. On star and blue tooth work easily. I am not a young man but this is not a old fogies type of car with great styling.
2018 Chevrolet Impala LT with Leather and V6
To get the V6 engine recorded I had to select the Premier selection. The LT only showed a 4 cylinder power plant. The car has been great. V6 is awesome and responsive. Sometimes the shifting isn't as smooth as I expect but mostly it is just fine. Very comfortable ride and handling is great. Some road noise on the highway which I was expecting a bit quieter at this level of vehicle
Fantastic Car!
This car is phenomenal! My 2nd or 3rd Impala and this one is outstanding. Like all these new cars, the night lighting needs some improvement. GM has apparently given up on Cornering Lights and Night driving Lights which is a problem for drivers with aging vision. It is difficult to see the curb area at night in this car and it needs Night Driving Lights. OK, now there's no room for the good stuff.
the best car I have ever owned
Impalas have been a part of my family for 5 decades. I owned a used one in the early 2000's . I treated myself to a new 2018 last spring. Absolutely NO regrets. fuel economy better than I hoped, the 6 cyl gives it some "guts" . the interior is like my living room and the Bose sound system - sublime! Glad I got mine before they discontinued it! 4/2020 update: I still LOVE my impala. It is the BEST car I have ever owned. I hope they "restart produciton in about 3 or 4 years
