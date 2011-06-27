Used 2017 Chevrolet Impala Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Impala Sedan
LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,306*
Total Cash Price
$19,970
LT 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,614*
Total Cash Price
$19,578
LS CNG 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,421*
Total Cash Price
$26,822
Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,806*
Total Cash Price
$27,605
LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,767*
Total Cash Price
$27,018
LT CNG 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,999*
Total Cash Price
$20,361
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Impala Sedan LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$815
|$839
|$865
|$890
|$4,201
|Maintenance
|$656
|$2,051
|$1,009
|$1,241
|$1,600
|$6,558
|Repairs
|$294
|$426
|$497
|$579
|$676
|$2,472
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,091
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,279
|Financing
|$1,074
|$864
|$639
|$401
|$144
|$3,121
|Depreciation
|$4,072
|$1,999
|$1,758
|$1,558
|$1,399
|$10,787
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,418
|$1,461
|$6,888
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,276
|$7,539
|$6,165
|$6,109
|$6,218
|$35,306
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Impala Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$873
|$4,119
|Maintenance
|$643
|$2,011
|$989
|$1,217
|$1,569
|$6,429
|Repairs
|$288
|$418
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,424
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,070
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,254
|Financing
|$1,053
|$847
|$626
|$393
|$141
|$3,060
|Depreciation
|$3,992
|$1,960
|$1,724
|$1,527
|$1,372
|$10,575
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,094
|$7,391
|$6,044
|$5,989
|$6,096
|$34,614
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Impala Sedan LS CNG 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,196
|$5,643
|Maintenance
|$881
|$2,755
|$1,355
|$1,667
|$2,150
|$8,808
|Repairs
|$395
|$573
|$667
|$778
|$908
|$3,321
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,466
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,718
|Financing
|$1,443
|$1,160
|$858
|$538
|$193
|$4,192
|Depreciation
|$5,469
|$2,685
|$2,362
|$2,092
|$1,880
|$14,488
|Fuel
|$1,743
|$1,795
|$1,848
|$1,904
|$1,962
|$9,252
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,459
|$10,126
|$8,280
|$8,205
|$8,352
|$47,421
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Impala Sedan Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$1,196
|$1,231
|$5,808
|Maintenance
|$907
|$2,836
|$1,394
|$1,716
|$2,212
|$9,065
|Repairs
|$406
|$589
|$687
|$801
|$935
|$3,418
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,509
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,768
|Financing
|$1,485
|$1,194
|$883
|$554
|$199
|$4,315
|Depreciation
|$5,629
|$2,764
|$2,431
|$2,153
|$1,935
|$14,911
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,823
|$10,421
|$8,522
|$8,444
|$8,595
|$48,806
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Impala Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$5,684
|Maintenance
|$887
|$2,775
|$1,365
|$1,679
|$2,165
|$8,872
|Repairs
|$397
|$577
|$672
|$784
|$915
|$3,345
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,477
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,731
|Financing
|$1,453
|$1,169
|$864
|$542
|$195
|$4,223
|Depreciation
|$5,509
|$2,705
|$2,379
|$2,107
|$1,893
|$14,593
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,550
|$10,200
|$8,341
|$8,265
|$8,412
|$47,767
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Impala Sedan LT CNG 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$807
|$831
|$856
|$882
|$908
|$4,284
|Maintenance
|$669
|$2,091
|$1,029
|$1,266
|$1,632
|$6,686
|Repairs
|$300
|$435
|$506
|$591
|$690
|$2,521
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,113
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,304
|Financing
|$1,095
|$881
|$651
|$409
|$147
|$3,182
|Depreciation
|$4,152
|$2,038
|$1,793
|$1,588
|$1,427
|$10,998
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,458
|$7,687
|$6,286
|$6,229
|$6,340
|$35,999
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Impala
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Chevrolet Impala in Virginia is:not available
