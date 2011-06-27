Used 2002 Chevrolet Impala Features & Specs
|Overview
See Impala Inventory
Starting MSRP
$20,325
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|22
|20
|Total Seating
|6
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,325
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,325
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/29 mpg
|17/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|323/493 mi.
|289/459 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17 gal.
|17 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,325
|Torque
|205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.4 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 5200 rpm
|200 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|38 ft.
|38 ft.
|Valves
|12
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,325
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|no
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|no
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|yes
|driver only side-mounted airbags
|no
|yes
|traction control
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,325
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,325
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|no
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|Dual zone air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|no
|yes
|cruise control
|no
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|cargo net
|no
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,325
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,325
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,325
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59 in.
|59 in.
|split-bench front seats
|yes
|no
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|Front hip room
|56.5 in.
|56.5 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|premium cloth
|no
|yes
|bucket front seats
|no
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,325
|Rear head room
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.9 in.
|58.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|no
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,325
|Front track
|62 in.
|62 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|18.6 cu.ft.
|no
|Length
|200 in.
|200 in.
|Curb weight
|3389 lbs.
|3466 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.6 cu.ft.
|18.6 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.30 cd.
|.30 cd.
|Height
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|Wheel base
|110.5 in.
|110.5 in.
|Width
|73 in.
|73 in.
|Rear track
|61.1 in.
|61.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,325
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,325
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|no
|P225/60R16 tires
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Impala
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,325
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,325
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2002 Chevrolet Impala info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2020
- 2019 Camaro
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019