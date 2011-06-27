  1. Home
Used 2002 Chevrolet Impala Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Impala
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,325
Starting MSRP
$24,025
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2220
Total Seating65
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,325
Starting MSRP
$24,025
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,325
Starting MSRP
$24,025
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323/493 mi.289/459 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.17 gal.
Combined MPG2220
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,325
Starting MSRP
$24,025
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l3.8 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5200 rpm200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38 ft.38 ft.
Valves1212
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,325
Starting MSRP
$24,025
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
Front center lap beltyesno
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
4-wheel ABSnoyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyes
driver only side-mounted airbagsnoyes
traction controlnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,325
Starting MSRP
$24,025
element antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,325
Starting MSRP
$24,025
remote trunk releaseyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
front cupholdersyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
power steeringyesyes
front reading lightsyesno
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesno
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyes
trunk lightyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Dual zone air conditioningyesyes
overhead console with storagenoyes
cruise controlnoyes
leather steering wheelnoyes
cargo netnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyes
front and rear cupholdersnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyes
front and rear reading lightsnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,325
Starting MSRP
$24,025
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
power door locksyesno
remote keyless power door locksnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,325
Starting MSRP
$24,025
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,325
Starting MSRP
$24,025
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front shoulder room59 in.59 in.
split-bench front seatsyesno
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.56.5 in.
clothyesno
premium clothnoyes
bucket front seatsnoyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyes
6 -way power driver seatnoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,325
Starting MSRP
$24,025
Rear head room42.2 in.42.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.55.7 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestnoyes
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,325
Starting MSRP
$24,025
Front track62 in.62 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.6 cu.ft.no
Length200 in.200 in.
Curb weight3389 lbs.3466 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.6 cu.ft.18.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd..30 cd.
Height57.3 in.57.3 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.110.5 in.
Width73 in.73 in.
Rear track61.1 in.61.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,325
Starting MSRP
$24,025
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearlcoat
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Sandrift Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearlcoat
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Sandrift Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Neutral
  • Regal Blue
  • Medium Gray
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,325
Starting MSRP
$24,025
Steel spare wheelyesyes
full wheel coversyesno
P225/60R16 tiresyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
steel wheelsyesno
16 in. wheelsyesyes
alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,325
Starting MSRP
$24,025
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,325
Starting MSRP
$24,025
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
