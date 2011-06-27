  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Impala
  4. Used 2000 Chevrolet Impala
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Chevrolet Impala Base Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Impala
Overview
See Impala Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.0/493.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Measurements
Length200.0 in.
Curb weight3389 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Height57.5 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Medium Auburn Nightmist Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Medium Regal Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Jade Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Oak
  • Regal Blue
  • Medium Gray
See Impala Inventory

Related Used 2000 Chevrolet Impala Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles