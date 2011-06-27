  1. Home
Used 2016 Chevrolet Impala Limited LTZ Fleet Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,535
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,535
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,535
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/525.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,535
Torque262 lb-ft @ 5300 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,535
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,535
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,535
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,535
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,535
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,535
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,535
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,535
Length200.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3649 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.6 cu.ft.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume123.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,535
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Ashen Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Neutral, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,535
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P235/50R W tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,535
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,535
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
