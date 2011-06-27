Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/525.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque262 lb-ft @ 5300 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity18.6 cu.ft.
Length200.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3555 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.6 cu.ft.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume123.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Ashen Gray Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Neutral, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
