Used 2001 Chevrolet Express 1500 LT Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Express
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372/496 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle45.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
VCRyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
Comfort & Convenience
Front and rear air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room63.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Length218.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity6400 lbs.
Curb weight5062 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height79.6 in.
Maximum payload2038 lbs.
Wheel base135 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
