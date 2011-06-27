Used 2000 Chevrolet Express Van Consumer Reviews
Chevy Express
The Chevy Express has been a very reliable vehicle. The quality of the vehicle is lacking in certain areas. For example, almost every interior light has failed. The dash, radio, window/lock buttons, control panel lights are mostly burned out. Engine performance and fuel economy is nothing to brag about. I expected low milage but not 15mpg on the highway unloaded. About 11 or 12 in the city.
Den On Wheels
A great family vehicle to own! You get plenty of cargo and passeger room.I personally have a conversion van package and love the extra headroom and accessories.What other vehicle can you drive and have to stop to calm or assist children in rear without leaving the vehicle?The tv/vcr is a god sent if you have kids and go on long rides or trips. Very reliable and trust worthy.fuel economy is a trade off with all the room and comfort you get.I was more than willing to pay at the pump and be comfortable and not crambed.
Workhorse
Owned 10 years, over 185,000 miles on it, still going strong. Repairs relatively minor: brakes, belts, that sort of thing. Amazingly, still riding on the original transmission. If you need to move a lot of people and their stuff, she's beast of a workhorse. Because it is so big, the MPG is very low, around 12. But she's amazingly easy to handle, and park, and the visibility is the best of the big vans. Very reliable workhorse. Minor issues: drivers side window failed at 70K. Door lock panel fell inside door. Interior side panels got loose at about 100K. Tires are expensive to replace. But she's been one of the best vans we've owned, and we've used her hard!
2000 chevy express van LS 3500
This van serves the purposes I bought it for. It drives smooth and pulls my 19 FT bow rider boat better than my old 92' F250. The clearance inside is higher than my truck was with a cap on it. All the seats remove easily so I can load up with music equipment. I can even leave seats in and bring the band along with me. It has the 5.7 litre motor so I have no problems on hills. I use it to take the garbage to the dump too. The garbage cans will fit standing up in the back with the lids on. I haven't owned it for very long so I can't tell you all the many uses.
Great Improvement
This design is a huge improvement over previous Chevrolet Vans. I find the interior to be much quieter, ride to be better, and handling to be much easier. I do have this van in a conversion form, but it outclasses my older GS van by far.
Sponsored cars related to the Express
Related Used 2000 Chevrolet Express Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner