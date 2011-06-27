  1. Home
Used 1998 Chevrolet Express Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Express
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
CylindersV6V8V8
Combined MPG1514no
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg12/17 mpgno
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403.0/527.0 mi.372.0/527.0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.31.0 gal.31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm245 hp @ 4600 rpm245 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle45.1 ft.53.4 ft.53.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
Front hip room63.9 in.63.9 in.63.9 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Measurements
Length218.7 in.238.7 in.238.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.7000 lbs.7000 lbs.
Curb weight5075 lbs.6008 lbs.6142 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.7300 lbs.9500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.8.0 in.8.5 in.
Height79.6 in.81.1 in.82.5 in.
Maximum payload1446.0 lbs.2592.0 lbs.3358.0 lbs.
Wheel base135.0 in.155.0 in.155.0 in.
Width79.2 in.79.2 in.79.2 in.
