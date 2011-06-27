Used 1998 Chevrolet Express Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|14
|no
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/17 mpg
|12/17 mpg
|no
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|403.0/527.0 mi.
|372.0/527.0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|31.0 gal.
|31.0 gal.
|31.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|14
|no
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|5.7 l
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 4400 rpm
|245 hp @ 4600 rpm
|245 hp @ 4600 rpm
|Turning circle
|45.1 ft.
|53.4 ft.
|53.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|41.2 in.
|41.2 in.
|Front hip room
|63.9 in.
|63.9 in.
|63.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|68.8 in.
|68.8 in.
|68.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.0 in.
|39.0 in.
|39.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.5 in.
|38.5 in.
|38.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|218.7 in.
|238.7 in.
|238.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4500 lbs.
|7000 lbs.
|7000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5075 lbs.
|6008 lbs.
|6142 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7100 lbs.
|7300 lbs.
|9500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.4 in.
|8.0 in.
|8.5 in.
|Height
|79.6 in.
|81.1 in.
|82.5 in.
|Maximum payload
|1446.0 lbs.
|2592.0 lbs.
|3358.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|135.0 in.
|155.0 in.
|155.0 in.
|Width
|79.2 in.
|79.2 in.
|79.2 in.
Related Used 1998 Chevrolet Express info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles