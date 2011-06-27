Used 2018 Chevrolet Express Cargo Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Express Cargo Van
2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,945*
Total Cash Price
$23,884
3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$42,784*
Total Cash Price
$24,362
3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,465*
Total Cash Price
$32,721
2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,142*
Total Cash Price
$33,676
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Express Cargo Van 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$4,174
|Maintenance
|$692
|$669
|$2,179
|$1,091
|$1,397
|$6,028
|Repairs
|$130
|$307
|$451
|$526
|$612
|$2,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,294
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,478
|Financing
|$1,284
|$1,033
|$765
|$479
|$173
|$3,734
|Depreciation
|$4,647
|$2,013
|$1,789
|$1,605
|$1,463
|$11,517
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,279
|$7,398
|$8,659
|$7,279
|$7,330
|$41,945
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Express Cargo Van 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$4,257
|Maintenance
|$706
|$682
|$2,223
|$1,113
|$1,425
|$6,149
|Repairs
|$133
|$313
|$460
|$537
|$624
|$2,067
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,320
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,508
|Financing
|$1,310
|$1,054
|$780
|$489
|$176
|$3,809
|Depreciation
|$4,740
|$2,053
|$1,825
|$1,637
|$1,492
|$11,747
|Fuel
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$2,647
|$2,726
|$2,809
|$13,248
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,505
|$7,546
|$8,832
|$7,425
|$7,477
|$42,784
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Express Cargo Van 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$1,212
|$5,718
|Maintenance
|$948
|$917
|$2,985
|$1,495
|$1,914
|$8,258
|Repairs
|$178
|$421
|$618
|$721
|$838
|$2,776
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,773
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,025
|Financing
|$1,759
|$1,415
|$1,048
|$656
|$237
|$5,116
|Depreciation
|$6,366
|$2,758
|$2,451
|$2,199
|$2,004
|$15,778
|Fuel
|$3,351
|$3,452
|$3,555
|$3,662
|$3,773
|$17,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,452
|$10,135
|$11,863
|$9,972
|$10,042
|$57,465
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Express Cargo Van 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,108
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$1,211
|$1,248
|$5,885
|Maintenance
|$976
|$943
|$3,072
|$1,538
|$1,970
|$8,499
|Repairs
|$183
|$433
|$636
|$742
|$863
|$2,857
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,825
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,084
|Financing
|$1,810
|$1,457
|$1,079
|$675
|$244
|$5,265
|Depreciation
|$6,552
|$2,838
|$2,522
|$2,263
|$2,063
|$16,239
|Fuel
|$3,449
|$3,553
|$3,659
|$3,769
|$3,883
|$18,313
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,903
|$10,431
|$12,209
|$10,263
|$10,335
|$59,142
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Chevrolet Express Cargo in Virginia is:not available
