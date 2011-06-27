Used 2002 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

Flower Van used on funerals FlowerVanforFunerals , 06/28/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We use an Express van at our funeral home. It's overall a good work van, easy to drive especially on long trips. I'd actually take the Chevy Express over our old flower van (97 Ford E-150) any day. Report Abuse

Faithful Friend jfra , 10/23/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We purchased our van for our antique furniture business. We have had nothing but great luck from this van. No mechanical failures or cosmetic issues to date. This has been one of the best vehicles we have ever owned. Everyday it is outside waiting for work and never fails to deliver. We have the small v8 and it has plenty of power but we do not tow anything. Long distance comfort in unmatched but sadly this van is around town only now. We purchased a 2007 Dodge Sprinter because of the roof height. It is a more useful vehicle for our needs but the Chevy never fails. I highly recommed unless you need the high roof. Report Abuse

2002 Chevy Express Cargo Van won't run jamo4 , 05/12/2011 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I run a currier business with several vans. Overall this is the worst van I have ever owned, Multiple problems, fuel pump, Ignition switch, ECM, Distributor, etc. Not depnedable at all. GM is no help. Have spent a bundle in repairs and towing. Looking on the web seems these are standard problems for the 99-02 express van. Very little help out there, but plenty of suggestions. Gone to the junk yard with only 135000 miles on it. Report Abuse

Perfect tomnouri , 05/23/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This van has saved my life so many times. Dependable, lots of power, good on gas, never let me down. Report Abuse