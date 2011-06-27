Used 2002 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van Consumer Reviews
Flower Van used on funerals
We use an Express van at our funeral home. It's overall a good work van, easy to drive especially on long trips. I'd actually take the Chevy Express over our old flower van (97 Ford E-150) any day.
Faithful Friend
We purchased our van for our antique furniture business. We have had nothing but great luck from this van. No mechanical failures or cosmetic issues to date. This has been one of the best vehicles we have ever owned. Everyday it is outside waiting for work and never fails to deliver. We have the small v8 and it has plenty of power but we do not tow anything. Long distance comfort in unmatched but sadly this van is around town only now. We purchased a 2007 Dodge Sprinter because of the roof height. It is a more useful vehicle for our needs but the Chevy never fails. I highly recommed unless you need the high roof.
2002 Chevy Express Cargo Van won't run
I run a currier business with several vans. Overall this is the worst van I have ever owned, Multiple problems, fuel pump, Ignition switch, ECM, Distributor, etc. Not depnedable at all. GM is no help. Have spent a bundle in repairs and towing. Looking on the web seems these are standard problems for the 99-02 express van. Very little help out there, but plenty of suggestions. Gone to the junk yard with only 135000 miles on it.
Perfect
This van has saved my life so many times. Dependable, lots of power, good on gas, never let me down.
Did I get a loser?
1 week after buying this vehicle it started with rough idle and chattering wheels upon accelerating from a stop sign. 4 weeks I discovered the gas tank leaked and rear wheel well leaked. The leaks have been fixed but the Technicians (not mechanics) cannot find a problem with the other malfunctions. Well, if they took it for a ride, instead of plugging it into a computer, they could feel the problem.
Sponsored cars related to the Express Cargo
Related Used 2002 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner