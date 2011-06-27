  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Express Cargo
  4. Used 2002 Chevrolet Express Cargo
  5. Used 2002 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Express Cargo
5(50%)4(12%)3(38%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.1
8 reviews
Write a review
See all Express Cargos for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,145 - $3,478
Used Express Cargo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Flower Van used on funerals

FlowerVanforFunerals, 06/28/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We use an Express van at our funeral home. It's overall a good work van, easy to drive especially on long trips. I'd actually take the Chevy Express over our old flower van (97 Ford E-150) any day.

Report Abuse

Faithful Friend

jfra, 10/23/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We purchased our van for our antique furniture business. We have had nothing but great luck from this van. No mechanical failures or cosmetic issues to date. This has been one of the best vehicles we have ever owned. Everyday it is outside waiting for work and never fails to deliver. We have the small v8 and it has plenty of power but we do not tow anything. Long distance comfort in unmatched but sadly this van is around town only now. We purchased a 2007 Dodge Sprinter because of the roof height. It is a more useful vehicle for our needs but the Chevy never fails. I highly recommed unless you need the high roof.

Report Abuse

2002 Chevy Express Cargo Van won't run

jamo4, 05/12/2011
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I run a currier business with several vans. Overall this is the worst van I have ever owned, Multiple problems, fuel pump, Ignition switch, ECM, Distributor, etc. Not depnedable at all. GM is no help. Have spent a bundle in repairs and towing. Looking on the web seems these are standard problems for the 99-02 express van. Very little help out there, but plenty of suggestions. Gone to the junk yard with only 135000 miles on it.

Report Abuse

Perfect

tomnouri, 05/23/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This van has saved my life so many times. Dependable, lots of power, good on gas, never let me down.

Report Abuse

Did I get a loser?

Jay, 10/12/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

1 week after buying this vehicle it started with rough idle and chattering wheels upon accelerating from a stop sign. 4 weeks I discovered the gas tank leaked and rear wheel well leaked. The leaks have been fixed but the Technicians (not mechanics) cannot find a problem with the other malfunctions. Well, if they took it for a ride, instead of plugging it into a computer, they could feel the problem.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Express Cargos for sale

Related Used 2002 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles