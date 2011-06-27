  1. Home
Used 2000 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Express Cargo
3.5
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

3500 express

john8479, 10/24/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great vehicle except for one glaring problem.When it runs, it will move anything. It eats fuel pumps though. Vehicle has just had the fuel pump replaced for the third time. Dealers can't say what's causing the problem.

Almost a lemon?

labrador94, 01/08/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

When I purchased this vehicle I had a good buy. One month later I was broke down some 78 miles from home. It just wouldn't start. Imagine my surprise when I found out the fuel pump went out. The dealer installed a new one and it works great now and no more problems...yet.

What A Lemon!

Express3500, 03/29/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

With only 24,000 miles, this vehicle has been in the dealer's shop 7 times for the same problem-won't start. Dealer claims that GM doesn't know how to fix fuel injectors that continually cement themselves shut. In addition, truck has had coolant leak, power steering leak, short in turn signals, broken window channel. Jerry Gleason Chevrolet hasn't been much help either. So far they have cut the fabric on the front seat and damaged the rear bumper. Works better as a warehouse than a truck.

Fuel, or air? My van goes down the road fine

Ron Dwyer, 01/21/2018
G3500 3dr Ext Van
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Until I pull a hill, then it bogs down, if I let up on throttle and feather it I can get to the top at reduced speed. Do I need fuel system relays, sensors, ? Or is it the air side of it, I can't take it to shop, on ssi need to fix myself. Also after driving a few miles it will drop out of of to direct drive, is this shift module or other?

