2020 Chevrolet Equinox Deals, Incentives & Rebates
LTLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Offers in response to COVID-19(2 available)Show details
- First Responder Discount for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
- First Responder Discount For Retail - Expires 01/05/2021
First Responder Discount for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
General Motors First Responder Discount Pricing Program. Eligible customers which include firefighters, police, EMT/paramedics and 911 dispatch can use this discount toward the purchase/lease of an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmfirstresponderdiscount.com for complete eligibility details.
- 07/01/2020
- 01/05/2021
First Responder Discount For RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
General Motors First Responder Discount Pricing Program. Eligible customers which include firefighters, police, EMT/paramedics and 911 dispatch can use this discount toward the purchase/lease of an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmfirstresponderdiscount.com for complete eligibility details.
- 07/01/2020
- 01/05/2021
Cash Offers(4 available)Show details
- $1,000 Lease Loyalty & Lease Conquest - Expires 09/01/2020
- $750 Conquest for Retail or Lease - Expires 09/01/2020
- $750 Conquest for Retail - Expires 09/01/2020
- $250 Conquest for Lease - Expires 09/01/2020
Lease Loyalty & Lease Conquest
- $1,000
- 08/07/2020
- 09/01/2020
Conquest for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Current owners/lessees of a 2006 or newer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or RAM passenger car or truck qualify for this conquest offer. Customer must have owned/leased their qualifying vehicle for a minimum of 30 days prior to the sale of the new vehicle. Trade-in Not Required. Not compatible with loyalty offers. Proof of non-GM lease/ownership required. Residency restriction apply. See dealer for details.
- $750
- 08/07/2020
- 09/01/2020
Conquest for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Current owners/lessees of a 2006 or newer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or RAM passenger car or truck qualify for this conquest offer. Customer must have owned/leased their qualifying vehicle for a minimum of 30 days prior to the sale of the new vehicle. Trade-in Not Required. Not compatible with loyalty offers. Proof of non-GM lease/ownership required. Residency restriction apply. See dealer for details.
- $750
- 08/07/2020
- 09/01/2020
Conquest for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Customers who currently lease a 2015 model year or newer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or RAM and lease an eligible model qualify for this loyalty offer. Customer must have leased their qualifying vehicle for a minimum of 30 days prior to the sale of the new vehicle . Trade-in Not Required. Offer requires GM Financial Lease. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. Cannot be combined with loyalty offers. Proof of current lease required. See dealer for details.
- $250
- 08/07/2020
- 09/01/2020
Financing(5 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 09/01/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Not available with lease and some other offers. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. See dealer for details.
0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 72 months at $13.89 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 84 months at $11.9 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 36 08/04/2020 09/01/2020 0% 48 08/04/2020 09/01/2020 0% 60 08/04/2020 09/01/2020 0% 72 08/04/2020 09/01/2020 0% 84 08/04/2020 09/01/2020
Leasing(0 available)
All 2020 Chevrolet Equinox Deals
