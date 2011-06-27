2019 Chevrolet Equinox Consumer Reviews
I'm Sold
I've spent months test driving vehicles, researching, and it looks like the 2019 Equinox is going to be the one. First off, I'm coming from a F-150 with a big V8, so I know what adequate power feels like. The 1.5L is perfectly adequate for accelerating; it was tested in highway merging and residential traffic conditions. Out of all the SUV's I tested it was the only one that felt like it responded as needed. The quiet engine and transmission shifting is simply the smoothest in this class. The back seats are super comfy even in the lowest trims. The only negatives for me: 1)the back cargo space is smaller than others. However, it does have a neat hidden cargo space above the spare. 2)I don't desire adaptive cruise control myself but I do believe lane assist and blind spot warning should come standard on all cars at this point without an upcharge. Technology features are superb, clear info screen and enough USB ports. I think if you cross shop and test all the SUV's in this class, you'll see what a wonderful vehicle the Equinox is.
I STILL LOVE MY CHEVY EQUINOX after 1 1/2 years
Nothing has changed about my review below, from a year ago. DO NOT listen to the negative comments from the critics in car magazines and online about this Equinox. The 1.5 - 4 cylinder turbo engine is GREAT. I wanted this engine and did not want the 2.0. I was looking for an SUV that rides well and is fuel efficient. I am very happy. I am getting a lot better mileage than my last SUV. My Equinox rides very well, the seats are very comfortable, and there's plenty of room inside. I do not need the navigation system. I am using the Android app on my cell and I now use Waze on the screen. My only complaint is that I wish the warranty lasted longer than 3 years/36,000 miles. This is my 1st GM car since my 1989 Firebird. I went with foreign cars after the Firebird and now I am back with GM. I also wish they had a auto dimming rear view mirror.
Back to Chevrolet
Drove 2 imports for 15 years and since I own a classic 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and a 2001 Tahoe I decided to give Chevy another try. I test drove 8 four seaters and a couple 6 seaters and settled on the Equinox. I got the smaller engine on a LT model because it would takes weeks to get a 2.0 in an LT. The Premier is very nice but kind of expensive for all of the gadgets. The 1.5 Turbo has good to excellent exceleration and I am use to my Tahoe that has a V8. The two imports we had were dogs on exceleration, both did 80 mph very well but getting there was a chore. The Equinox rides well and has comfortable seats but I will agree there is a lot of plastic in the interior. Electronics works well and the engine on/off is very efficient but there should be a turn off switch too. After a month an half with the new Equinox we are very pleased and would highly recommend one to all drivers.
First SUV, and first update...
Update: Still enjoying the Equinox TD with nearly 7,000 miles traveled. MPGs continue to be on the remarkable side for this type of vehicle. Suburban and highway trips have yielded 43+ mpg average. First oil change and tire rotation at 6,000 miles. The interior remains comfortable and quiet in any environment. The Bose sound system is excellent. Driving characteristics are great, easy to navigate in traffic, parking lots and on Interstates. Safety sensors are very helpful in traffic. The 360 degree camera is amazing for squeezing successfully out of impossible spots. The 1.6L turbo diesel engine is definitely a little powerhouse. Gotta watch those takeoffs from a standing start. I have to continue giving this Chevy a couple of thumbs up. Original review: Needed a new wagon. These small SUVs are the new wagons, I guess. Thoroughly test drove all the small SUVs on the market. Loved the CR-V. Last on the Test Drive list was the Equinox and I have to say that my wife and I were very surprised by the ride quality, interior comfort and safety equipment. It lacks a bit of the load room that CR-V has, but the removable rear floor panel allows for bicycles to be loaded standing up inside the cargo area attached to fork mounts. That clinched the sale. Well, that and the fact that a fully optioned 2019 diesel Premier ended up costing significantly less than a CR-V Touring. The 360 degree camera is quite the aid getting in and out of tight spots. Adaptable cruise control works really well, and allows for less stressful Interstate travel. Our first trip was 1,500 miles. Equinox has very linear highway driving dynamics and is quiet. Ventilated seats are a definite plus. I give these seats an A+ for comfort. The 1.6L diesel delivered impressive efficiency with a measured 41 mpg on the trip where average speeds were 65 to 70 mph in less than perfect weather. MPG is especially good considering that we had rear seats down and the load area filled, so not traveling light. I can't comment on durability yet since our Equinox is new. If there's anything I don't like, it's the usual vulnerable interior plastic surfaces. I found an awful lot of very easily scratched interior plastic in all the small SUVs that we test drove.
2019 Chevrolet 2019 1LT FWD Equonox Metalic Blue
I purchased the 170-horsepower, turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder which has to my surprise plenty of power for my needs. Extremely happy about this upgrade. I traded in my purchased GMC 2016 Terrain which was not turbo and didn't have this added power. I also find visibility and front-seat comfort to be a plus considering my size . I'm 6 ft 2. Plenty of interior room. I dont feel cramped. Gas mileage was another pleasant surprise big improvement over my last SUV where much of my driving is done locally. Handles very smooth on the road. Quiet interior ride. So far the short period time I have owned this I have been impressed. The one thing as a negative would be my Terrain had a much more elegant higher end looking interior. (they are cousins) . However I knew this going into the purchase. Was going to have to give up something to stay in a price range and size. I also got a smoother quieter ride with a stronger engine as well. Longer I own it, the more I drive it, the more I am impressed!
