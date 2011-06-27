Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox SUV Consumer Reviews

2018 Transmission failed after 3 months Melissa , 11/30/2017 LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 57 of 60 people found this review helpful I have had my 2018 equinox for 3 months, and I loved it until 2 days ago when the transmission failed. The part is back-ordered, so obviously this is happening to other people. The dealership says it could be 2 days or 2 weeks.... and they don't have a loaner car. I'm pissed. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Can't Recommend.. engine died @ 1,400 miles Mark Dyviniak , 12/29/2017 LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 160 of 173 people found this review helpful Bought a new 2018 Equinox as my wife very much liked her 2010 Equinox (even though we had a TON of engine issues with the vehicle). Being a loyal GM customer (at the time of decision), went ahead and purchased a new 2018 Equinox. Decided to keep our 2010 Equinox for our college-bound daughter. Regarding the 2018 Equinox purchase decision, since the vehicle had been completely redesigned, we figured the engine issues on the vehicle had been fixed. Well, no! With only 1,400 miles on it, the car died as we were on the highway driving to a family reunion. Once the vehicle was examined by the dealership, they informed that it needed a new engine (under warranty, of course). Couldn't believe it. That was the first of two factors that turned our GM loyalty upside down. The second factor was one month later.. the engine died on our 2010 Equinox. Now, that vehicle only had 45K miles on it - but because of the age, GM advised we would have to pay 80% of the $7,500 engine replacement cost. Shocked, challenged the decision all the way up the GM chain. Pointed them to our GM loyalty, as we had 3 Chevys in our garage and we've purchased 3 new Chevys from GM dealerships in the past 8 years (model years 2010, 2015, 2018). GM didn't care. As such, determined that we're done with GM. Just cannot remain loyal to a company that is not producing a quality product (no car should need a new engine @ 45K miles) and, when an issue arises, they don't stand behind their product. Loyalty is earned. GM doesn't seem to get that. In the meantime, with our experience, cannot recommend the 2018 Equinox to anyone.

Road noise regret Tom , 08/23/2017 Premier 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 75 of 82 people found this review helpful My Premier fwd with Michelin Premier ltx 18" tires creates a tremendous amount of road noise. I would suggest driving the vehicle for a day or two before making a purchase. GM and Michelin claim that there is not a problem with their product and the dealer is stuck in the middle and cannot offer any assistance. After eight months of ownership this vehicle still offers too much road noise. I have now owned this vehicle for almost three years and the road noise is still an issue. Also, the Michelin premier Ltx tires do not perform very well in the snow and ice. Other electronic issues with censors, etc, have gone undetected by the dealership.

My 5th Equinox Dwight , 07/09/2017 Premier 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 89 of 98 people found this review helpful A lot of changes in the 2018 model. I don't like the Keyless entry and starting; would prefer a regular key which always works and does not need a battery. I just drove 13 hours two days in a row and the left side of my neck and upper chest were very painful from a bad seat belt design. Too tight and strap hits neck. I am 5'10" and medium build (160 pounds). I have put a safety pin in seat belt to it does not close all the way but when I get out of the car the seat belt now hangs without going all the way in. Miles per gallon are better than my other equinoxes. There is a malfunction in what is called the cabin pressure release valve in all models. GM knows about this and is trying to find a way to fix it. This valve allows cabin pressure to release when you close the door or window. These valves in the 2018 models keeps opening and closing as we are driving causing a thump thump kind of noise. There is a new seat cooling feature which cools the driver seat and the passenger seat, a nice feature.