Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Consumer Reviews

2000 miles later Mike Coleman , 09/21/2018 Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 74 of 75 people found this review helpful So, I wrote a review on this Equinox about 2 weeks after i owned it. Now, after a few road trips and a bit of long distance driving, I am ready to give a more in depth review. Firstly, The navigation interface is very frustrating. Very cluttered and most often in rural areas cannot find the address you are searching for. Luckily, Android auto with google maps makes it a mute matter. Secondly, My god those vented/heated seats are amazing! On a 4 hour drive to Vermont, they were very much the hero and highlight of the trip. Thirdly, that fuel mileage is awesome! over 530 miles to a tank. I was just laughing on the highway watching the remaining mileage go up and up as i drove on the highway. Just spectacular! Other highlights to be noted were the driving lights have great distance, the Bluetooth calling is crystal clear due to the 4 microphones, the bose audio makes great sound, and the layout of the car apps are a breeze. I do say that there is a bit of road noise (those are the tires,not the cars fault), the auto engine stop is annoying at times in city driving (put it into L6 to bypass this issue) and the lane assist isn't as aggressive as i was told it would be. But hey, those are not deal breakers. All in all I am loving this SUV. The handling is mint, the diesel noise is almost non existent, and the interior is very comfy. If you want a long distance family cruiser...this is your rig. **Note: I also have the "3" as the first digit in my VIN so that might be why mine is a great runner. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2018 Transmission failed after 3 months Melissa , 11/30/2017 LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 57 of 60 people found this review helpful I have had my 2018 equinox for 3 months, and I loved it until 2 days ago when the transmission failed. The part is back-ordered, so obviously this is happening to other people. The dealership says it could be 2 days or 2 weeks.... and they don't have a loaner car. I'm pissed. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Can't Recommend.. engine died @ 1,400 miles Mark Dyviniak , 12/29/2017 LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 160 of 173 people found this review helpful Bought a new 2018 Equinox as my wife very much liked her 2010 Equinox (even though we had a TON of engine issues with the vehicle). Being a loyal GM customer (at the time of decision), went ahead and purchased a new 2018 Equinox. Decided to keep our 2010 Equinox for our college-bound daughter. Regarding the 2018 Equinox purchase decision, since the vehicle had been completely redesigned, we figured the engine issues on the vehicle had been fixed. Well, no! With only 1,400 miles on it, the car died as we were on the highway driving to a family reunion. Once the vehicle was examined by the dealership, they informed that it needed a new engine (under warranty, of course). Couldn't believe it. That was the first of two factors that turned our GM loyalty upside down. The second factor was one month later.. the engine died on our 2010 Equinox. Now, that vehicle only had 45K miles on it - but because of the age, GM advised we would have to pay 80% of the $7,500 engine replacement cost. Shocked, challenged the decision all the way up the GM chain. Pointed them to our GM loyalty, as we had 3 Chevys in our garage and we've purchased 3 new Chevys from GM dealerships in the past 8 years (model years 2010, 2015, 2018). GM didn't care. As such, determined that we're done with GM. Just cannot remain loyal to a company that is not producing a quality product (no car should need a new engine @ 45K miles) and, when an issue arises, they don't stand behind their product. Loyalty is earned. GM doesn't seem to get that. In the meantime, with our experience, cannot recommend the 2018 Equinox to anyone. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Road noise regret Tom , 08/23/2017 Premier 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 75 of 82 people found this review helpful My Premier fwd with Michelin Premier ltx 18" tires creates a tremendous amount of road noise. I would suggest driving the vehicle for a day or two before making a purchase. GM and Michelin claim that there is not a problem with their product and the dealer is stuck in the middle and cannot offer any assistance. After eight months of ownership this vehicle still offers too much road noise. I have now owned this vehicle for almost three years and the road noise is still an issue. Also, the Michelin premier Ltx tires do not perform very well in the snow and ice. Other electronic issues with censors, etc, have gone undetected by the dealership. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse