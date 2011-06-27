Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Equinox SUV
LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,520*
Total Cash Price
$18,835
LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,022*
Total Cash Price
$25,298
Premier 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,337*
Total Cash Price
$26,037
LT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,863*
Total Cash Price
$18,466
L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,351*
Total Cash Price
$25,483
LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,178*
Total Cash Price
$19,205
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,651*
Total Cash Price
$26,776
LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,863*
Total Cash Price
$18,466
LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,135*
Total Cash Price
$20,867
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Equinox SUV LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$729
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$3,872
|Maintenance
|$674
|$2,118
|$1,024
|$1,150
|$2,382
|$7,347
|Repairs
|$308
|$449
|$523
|$610
|$712
|$2,602
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,028
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,195
|Financing
|$1,013
|$815
|$603
|$377
|$137
|$2,945
|Depreciation
|$3,696
|$1,534
|$1,364
|$1,224
|$1,116
|$8,934
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,697
|$6,993
|$5,654
|$5,563
|$6,614
|$33,520
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Equinox SUV LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$980
|$1,008
|$1,040
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$5,201
|Maintenance
|$906
|$2,844
|$1,375
|$1,544
|$3,199
|$9,868
|Repairs
|$414
|$603
|$703
|$819
|$956
|$3,495
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,381
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,606
|Financing
|$1,360
|$1,095
|$810
|$507
|$184
|$3,955
|Depreciation
|$4,965
|$2,060
|$1,832
|$1,644
|$1,499
|$12,000
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,681
|$9,393
|$7,594
|$7,472
|$8,883
|$45,022
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Equinox SUV Premier 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,135
|$5,352
|Maintenance
|$932
|$2,927
|$1,416
|$1,589
|$3,292
|$10,156
|Repairs
|$426
|$620
|$723
|$843
|$984
|$3,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,421
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,653
|Financing
|$1,400
|$1,127
|$833
|$522
|$189
|$4,071
|Depreciation
|$5,110
|$2,121
|$1,885
|$1,692
|$1,543
|$12,350
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,022
|$9,667
|$7,816
|$7,690
|$9,142
|$46,337
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Equinox SUV LT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$715
|$736
|$759
|$781
|$805
|$3,796
|Maintenance
|$661
|$2,076
|$1,004
|$1,127
|$2,335
|$7,203
|Repairs
|$302
|$440
|$513
|$598
|$698
|$2,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,008
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,172
|Financing
|$993
|$799
|$591
|$370
|$134
|$2,887
|Depreciation
|$3,624
|$1,504
|$1,337
|$1,200
|$1,094
|$8,759
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,526
|$6,856
|$5,543
|$5,454
|$6,484
|$32,863
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Equinox SUV L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$5,238
|Maintenance
|$912
|$2,865
|$1,386
|$1,555
|$3,222
|$9,940
|Repairs
|$417
|$607
|$708
|$825
|$963
|$3,520
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,391
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,617
|Financing
|$1,370
|$1,103
|$816
|$511
|$185
|$3,984
|Depreciation
|$5,001
|$2,076
|$1,845
|$1,656
|$1,510
|$12,087
|Fuel
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,845
|$1,900
|$8,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,766
|$9,461
|$7,649
|$7,527
|$8,948
|$45,351
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Equinox SUV LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$765
|$789
|$812
|$837
|$3,948
|Maintenance
|$687
|$2,159
|$1,044
|$1,172
|$2,428
|$7,491
|Repairs
|$314
|$458
|$534
|$622
|$726
|$2,653
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,048
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,219
|Financing
|$1,033
|$831
|$615
|$385
|$139
|$3,002
|Depreciation
|$3,769
|$1,564
|$1,390
|$1,248
|$1,138
|$9,109
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,867
|$7,130
|$5,765
|$5,672
|$6,743
|$34,178
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Equinox SUV Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,037
|$1,067
|$1,101
|$1,132
|$1,167
|$5,504
|Maintenance
|$958
|$3,010
|$1,456
|$1,634
|$3,386
|$10,444
|Repairs
|$438
|$638
|$744
|$867
|$1,012
|$3,699
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,462
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,699
|Financing
|$1,440
|$1,159
|$857
|$537
|$194
|$4,186
|Depreciation
|$5,255
|$2,181
|$1,939
|$1,740
|$1,586
|$12,701
|Fuel
|$1,773
|$1,827
|$1,882
|$1,939
|$1,997
|$9,418
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,363
|$9,941
|$8,037
|$7,908
|$9,402
|$47,651
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Equinox SUV LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$715
|$736
|$759
|$781
|$805
|$3,796
|Maintenance
|$661
|$2,076
|$1,004
|$1,127
|$2,335
|$7,203
|Repairs
|$302
|$440
|$513
|$598
|$698
|$2,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,008
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,172
|Financing
|$993
|$799
|$591
|$370
|$134
|$2,887
|Depreciation
|$3,624
|$1,504
|$1,337
|$1,200
|$1,094
|$8,759
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,526
|$6,856
|$5,543
|$5,454
|$6,484
|$32,863
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Equinox SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$808
|$832
|$858
|$883
|$910
|$4,289
|Maintenance
|$747
|$2,346
|$1,135
|$1,274
|$2,639
|$8,139
|Repairs
|$341
|$497
|$580
|$676
|$789
|$2,883
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,139
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,324
|Financing
|$1,122
|$903
|$668
|$418
|$151
|$3,262
|Depreciation
|$4,095
|$1,700
|$1,511
|$1,356
|$1,236
|$9,898
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$1,511
|$1,556
|$7,339
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,634
|$7,747
|$6,264
|$6,163
|$7,327
|$37,135
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Equinox
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Camry 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna
- Used Ford Focus
- Used Tesla Model X 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2017
- Used Chevrolet Cruze
- Used Lexus RX 350 2016
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Nissan Pathfinder
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- 2020 Kia Optima
- 2018 Toyota Camry
- 2019 BMW i8
- 2020 Kia Sportage
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- 2020 Nissan LEAF
- 2020 Nissan Sentra
- 2018 Honda Accord
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Toyota Coupes
- Best Acura Luxury Vehicles
- Best Toyota Luxury Vehicles
- Best Volkswagen Minivans
- Best Honda Electric Cars
- Best Volkswagen Crossovers
- Best SUV Index Gpts
- Best Volkswagen Coupes
Other models to consider
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- 2020 Chevrolet Suburban
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2020 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2020 Chevrolet Traverse
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2020 BMW X3
- 2020 BMW X3
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2020 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2020 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas