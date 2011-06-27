Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Equinox SUV
LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,723*
Total Cash Price
$13,656
LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,266*
Total Cash Price
$18,342
LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,471*
Total Cash Price
$18,877
L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,567*
Total Cash Price
$18,475
LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,326*
Total Cash Price
$13,924
LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,675*
Total Cash Price
$19,413
LTZ 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,121*
Total Cash Price
$13,388
LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,121*
Total Cash Price
$13,388
LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,037*
Total Cash Price
$15,128
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Equinox SUV LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$713
|$734
|$757
|$779
|$803
|$3,786
|Maintenance
|$926
|$1,234
|$578
|$2,089
|$2,018
|$6,845
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$3,233
|Taxes & Fees
|$759
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$926
|Financing
|$734
|$591
|$438
|$273
|$99
|$2,135
|Depreciation
|$3,087
|$1,217
|$1,070
|$949
|$851
|$7,173
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,933
|$5,644
|$4,840
|$6,232
|$6,075
|$30,723
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Equinox SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$958
|$986
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$5,085
|Maintenance
|$1,244
|$1,658
|$777
|$2,806
|$2,710
|$9,194
|Repairs
|$626
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,019
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,244
|Financing
|$986
|$793
|$588
|$367
|$133
|$2,867
|Depreciation
|$4,146
|$1,634
|$1,437
|$1,274
|$1,143
|$9,634
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,654
|$7,580
|$6,501
|$8,371
|$8,160
|$41,266
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Equinox SUV LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$986
|$1,015
|$1,046
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$5,234
|Maintenance
|$1,280
|$1,706
|$799
|$2,888
|$2,789
|$9,463
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,049
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,280
|Financing
|$1,015
|$816
|$605
|$378
|$137
|$2,951
|Depreciation
|$4,267
|$1,682
|$1,479
|$1,311
|$1,176
|$9,915
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,966
|$7,802
|$6,690
|$8,615
|$8,398
|$42,471
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Equinox SUV L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,123
|Maintenance
|$1,253
|$1,670
|$782
|$2,826
|$2,730
|$9,261
|Repairs
|$631
|$731
|$854
|$996
|$1,162
|$4,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,027
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,253
|Financing
|$994
|$799
|$592
|$370
|$134
|$2,888
|Depreciation
|$4,176
|$1,646
|$1,448
|$1,283
|$1,151
|$9,704
|Fuel
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,845
|$1,900
|$8,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,732
|$7,636
|$6,548
|$8,432
|$8,219
|$41,567
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Equinox SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$727
|$749
|$772
|$795
|$818
|$3,860
|Maintenance
|$944
|$1,258
|$590
|$2,130
|$2,057
|$6,979
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$774
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$944
|Financing
|$749
|$602
|$446
|$279
|$101
|$2,177
|Depreciation
|$3,147
|$1,241
|$1,091
|$967
|$867
|$7,313
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,088
|$5,754
|$4,935
|$6,354
|$6,194
|$31,326
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Equinox SUV LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,382
|Maintenance
|$1,317
|$1,755
|$822
|$2,970
|$2,868
|$9,731
|Repairs
|$663
|$769
|$898
|$1,047
|$1,221
|$4,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,079
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,317
|Financing
|$1,044
|$840
|$622
|$389
|$141
|$3,035
|Depreciation
|$4,388
|$1,730
|$1,521
|$1,349
|$1,209
|$10,196
|Fuel
|$1,773
|$1,827
|$1,882
|$1,939
|$1,997
|$9,418
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,277
|$8,023
|$6,880
|$8,860
|$8,636
|$43,675
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Equinox SUV LTZ 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$699
|$720
|$742
|$764
|$787
|$3,712
|Maintenance
|$908
|$1,210
|$567
|$2,048
|$1,978
|$6,711
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$744
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$908
|Financing
|$720
|$579
|$429
|$268
|$97
|$2,093
|Depreciation
|$3,026
|$1,193
|$1,049
|$930
|$834
|$7,032
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,777
|$5,533
|$4,745
|$6,110
|$5,956
|$30,121
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Equinox SUV LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$699
|$720
|$742
|$764
|$787
|$3,712
|Maintenance
|$908
|$1,210
|$567
|$2,048
|$1,978
|$6,711
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$744
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$908
|Financing
|$720
|$579
|$429
|$268
|$97
|$2,093
|Depreciation
|$3,026
|$1,193
|$1,049
|$930
|$834
|$7,032
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,777
|$5,533
|$4,745
|$6,110
|$5,956
|$30,121
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Equinox SUV LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$790
|$814
|$838
|$863
|$889
|$4,195
|Maintenance
|$1,026
|$1,367
|$641
|$2,314
|$2,235
|$7,583
|Repairs
|$516
|$599
|$699
|$816
|$951
|$3,582
|Taxes & Fees
|$841
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,026
|Financing
|$814
|$654
|$485
|$303
|$110
|$2,365
|Depreciation
|$3,419
|$1,348
|$1,185
|$1,051
|$942
|$7,946
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$1,511
|$1,556
|$7,339
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,788
|$6,252
|$5,362
|$6,904
|$6,730
|$34,037
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Equinox
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019