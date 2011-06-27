Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback Consumer Reviews
2017 LT hatchback
Highlights: I drive pot hole infested roads up a mountain to work and the suspension soaks up the craters and cracks like a champ. Transmission is unexpectedly smooth as well. I also like the diesel-like throttle mapping, as it allows you to drive very smoothly and efficiently. But if you need to speed up in a hurry, you feel that turbo kick in with a lot less lag time than other diesels I've driven. The cabin is very well muted for its class. The amount of technology you get for the price is also impressive. I have the convienence package as well. The steering has a nice balance of responsiveness and road feel. I would have expected something a lot more numb feeling and sloppy. The rear legroom, though I don't have passengers often, is FAR larger than expected. Tall people can sit in the backseat even with the front seats pushed back. Cons: None. This car feels like a great value and seems to punch above its weight in terms of its luxury-like smoothness and solid feel.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Love this car
Admittedly, this is my first new car so I may be biased. I previously drove a manual 02 Golf. The standard backup camera is amazing (first time having one) and the screen is huge. I use Apple CarPlay regularly. I was a bit worried about the auto stop/start as it has been listed as a con of this car. Honestly, I've never been in the situation that it does not start by the time my foot is on the gas. It starts so quickly that I don't even notice it; I would list this feature as a pro and not a con. It's a very smooth ride. Acceleration is decent but when the turbo kicks it feels pretty fast (compared to my golf). Not sure of fuel economy yet. I did see that at one point it listed 39 mpg as the best I've gotten but I hear you need to let it break in before getting accurate readings. Love the cargo space (as does my dog) and I actually keep the seats down most of the time with a blanket in the back. I really love the interior; feels pretty luxurious for a car of this price but again, I'm coming from an 02 Golf. The only con is that it feels a bit top heavy around turns compared to the Golf. I see that Chevy has a new suspension kit to make it a little bit stiffer; I might install that soon. Having a button for an ignition took some getting used to (convenience package) but now I'm a fan.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Good car for tall guy
Several good points with our 2017 Chevy Cruze Premier Hatchback: 1) Though my wife is the main driver, I can fit in it comfortably at 6'6". Try that with a Ford Escape on a long trip. 2) Very peppy. The 1.4L Turbo has a lot of power - sufficient for us. 3) The ride is super-smooth, like a big luxury car; probably because the Premier model has a Watt's suspension. 4) We use the Apple Car Play with our iPhones and Apple GPS. My wife buys the unlimited wifi and streams Pandora through the Bluetooth interface. .... The Auto-Stop can be a bit annoying, but you can keep it from kicking in by braking slowly. Pay a little extra for a higher model like the Premier and get the cruise control, seat warmers, rear cup holders, etc. ... Have had no problems so far - Knock on wood!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Smart Hatch
I was in the market for a car with a great cargo space and good gas mileage. The Cruze Hatch met those requirements plus it has a great interior. The road noise is minimal and after a 600 mile road trip, it got great gas mileage that equaled the EPA numbers. Yes, the auto start-stop does take some time to get used to but it is not intrusive and does not engage in stop and go traffic. Surprisingly the back seats has more leg room than the SUV I traded in, even for someone sitting behind me with my long legs. The one issue is that the headrests do block a lot of the rear vision out of the back window. I really did not notice this in the daytime but at night on the expressway, it is something to be aware off. But all in all, I am happy with it and one of my coworkers liked it so much he got one too.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
engine failure!!!
Love this car but after 12000 miles developed no power engine light came on and went off took it to the dealer found no problem drove another 200 hundred miles developed severe engine miss dealer replaced pistons drove home developed an oil leak next day returned to the shop oil leak repaired never made it home stopped at a shopping center then it would not start, finally started took back to the dealer now driving rental car NOT SURE IF I WANT ANOTHER ONE
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the Cruze
Related Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner