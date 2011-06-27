Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback Consumer Reviews

2017 LT hatchback Tom Bradder , 11/14/2016 LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 61 of 64 people found this review helpful Highlights: I drive pot hole infested roads up a mountain to work and the suspension soaks up the craters and cracks like a champ. Transmission is unexpectedly smooth as well. I also like the diesel-like throttle mapping, as it allows you to drive very smoothly and efficiently. But if you need to speed up in a hurry, you feel that turbo kick in with a lot less lag time than other diesels I've driven. The cabin is very well muted for its class. The amount of technology you get for the price is also impressive. I have the convienence package as well. The steering has a nice balance of responsiveness and road feel. I would have expected something a lot more numb feeling and sloppy. The rear legroom, though I don't have passengers often, is FAR larger than expected. Tall people can sit in the backseat even with the front seats pushed back. Cons: None. This car feels like a great value and seems to punch above its weight in terms of its luxury-like smoothness and solid feel. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Love this car Mike , 02/16/2017 LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Admittedly, this is my first new car so I may be biased. I previously drove a manual 02 Golf. The standard backup camera is amazing (first time having one) and the screen is huge. I use Apple CarPlay regularly. I was a bit worried about the auto stop/start as it has been listed as a con of this car. Honestly, I've never been in the situation that it does not start by the time my foot is on the gas. It starts so quickly that I don't even notice it; I would list this feature as a pro and not a con. It's a very smooth ride. Acceleration is decent but when the turbo kicks it feels pretty fast (compared to my golf). Not sure of fuel economy yet. I did see that at one point it listed 39 mpg as the best I've gotten but I hear you need to let it break in before getting accurate readings. Love the cargo space (as does my dog) and I actually keep the seats down most of the time with a blanket in the back. I really love the interior; feels pretty luxurious for a car of this price but again, I'm coming from an 02 Golf. The only con is that it feels a bit top heavy around turns compared to the Golf. I see that Chevy has a new suspension kit to make it a little bit stiffer; I might install that soon. Having a button for an ignition took some getting used to (convenience package) but now I'm a fan. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good car for tall guy Bill Rawlins , 05/24/2017 Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Several good points with our 2017 Chevy Cruze Premier Hatchback: 1) Though my wife is the main driver, I can fit in it comfortably at 6'6". Try that with a Ford Escape on a long trip. 2) Very peppy. The 1.4L Turbo has a lot of power - sufficient for us. 3) The ride is super-smooth, like a big luxury car; probably because the Premier model has a Watt's suspension. 4) We use the Apple Car Play with our iPhones and Apple GPS. My wife buys the unlimited wifi and streams Pandora through the Bluetooth interface. .... The Auto-Stop can be a bit annoying, but you can keep it from kicking in by braking slowly. Pay a little extra for a higher model like the Premier and get the cruise control, seat warmers, rear cup holders, etc. ... Have had no problems so far - Knock on wood! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Smart Hatch jlo30324 , 11/08/2016 LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 23 of 25 people found this review helpful I was in the market for a car with a great cargo space and good gas mileage. The Cruze Hatch met those requirements plus it has a great interior. The road noise is minimal and after a 600 mile road trip, it got great gas mileage that equaled the EPA numbers. Yes, the auto start-stop does take some time to get used to but it is not intrusive and does not engage in stop and go traffic. Surprisingly the back seats has more leg room than the SUV I traded in, even for someone sitting behind me with my long legs. The one issue is that the headrests do block a lot of the rear vision out of the back window. I really did not notice this in the daytime but at night on the expressway, it is something to be aware off. But all in all, I am happy with it and one of my coworkers liked it so much he got one too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse