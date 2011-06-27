Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.6/592.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 1850 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
RS Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Smoker's Packageyes
Audio System w/Navigationyes
Pioneer Premium 9-Speaker Systemyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.3 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Power Sliding Sunroofyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Front track60.7 in.
Length181.0 in.
Gross weight4321 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume110.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Victory Red
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Autumn Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Cocoa/Light Neutral, leather
  • Jet Black/Brick, leather
Tires & Wheels
P225/45R18 91W tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
