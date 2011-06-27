Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze Consumer Reviews
Uber driver gives thumbs up
All though built for a 19 year old college girl, my 240 lb 5'10" frame rides well in it. I purchased the car in January of 2013. As of November 21, 2015 I have logged over 63,000 miles. This car is the 1.8 liter mated to the 6-speed manual tranny. I log every fuel up utilizing the gas tracker app available on iTunes. Average is 30.5 MPG and I am not the most conservative driver. Only mechanical issue I have encountered was a broken thermostat housing and thermostat. The issue was covered under warranty. Car rides well and handles very well. It is under powered but expected with only 138 horsepower. I recently began driving for Uber. I have received a ton of compliments on the car. The 6-speed manual tranny is a real conversation starter. This is the base model and does not have blue tooth or cruise control. The stereo is somewhat inadequate. It is difficult to hear stereo with the windows down and only having 6 pre-set stations really blows. The car is silver ice and the windows are tinted as dark as the law will allow. It looks brand new. Something very remarkable is that I still have the original tires. Firestone FR710. Over 63K miles and still a good ways away from the tread ware indicator. I would recommend this car to anyone.....Most notable downside is resale value Update 5/22/16 79,000. Finally put new tires on it at 70,000 miles. Car is still performing as expected with no issues. Update 5/23/17 mileage 97,000. No mechanical issues at all. This past year I've changed the oil and rotated the tires every 5k miles. No other maintenance performed. I have experienced a vibration during heavy braking so I'll have the brakes checked at my 100k oil change. 11/24/19 update 147,000 miles. PM’ed the timing belt at 100K The AC condenser went out at 140K. While at dealership they offered me $1,000 which was insulting. the car still operates as it did when new. I’m still averaging over 30mpg 6/1/2020 160,000. Car is holding up well. 32MPG on last fuel up. No issues.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great small car
I use this car on a daily basis, for both city and highway driving. I average about 35 MPH, and the cruze does not use a drop on oil, between 6,000 mile changes. Most of my driving is highway in excess of 70 MPH. The vehicle currently has over 40,000, and i have no complaints.
This car is a nightmare a couple years in
We ll not much to say but this car has problems, at 50,000 miles its all downhill from there. Camseals leaked, oil pan leaked, need new valve cover because the intake manifold has a check valve that goes bad which screws up the PVC system in this car. Transmission seal leaked at 77,000. Now at 97,000 miles and out of warranty for 3 months and need a new valve cover again, oil pan leaking again. Never in my life have I had a car that has had so many leaks and engine problems.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
CJ Cruze Eco Automatic
I have driven the Cruze 5000 miles since purchase in late Jan., 12. I am very pleased with the car. No problems on delivery or since then. The car is comfortable, quiet, and economical. I have had several Chevys over 45 years of driving. The Cruze is by far the best Chevy I have owned. Measured gas mileage (not computer based) is 38.5 in a mixture of urban, exurban, and interstate driving. I do drive carefully to achieve high mileage and rarely engage the turbo or exceed 65 mph. I would not hesitate to purchase another Cruze.
I never set out to buy a Chevrolet Cruze
I did not have the intention to buy this car. However, I did have the intention of test driving and exploring a broad mix of vehicles across many makes and vehicle classes. So I drove a lot of cars from Audi to Volkswagen, because like excellent Italian food- you can't know how close or how far you are until you've tasted the good stuff! That said, the Cruze unexpectedly met my expectations offering what I felt was an excellent balance of features, driving dynamics all at a very fair price.
Sponsored cars related to the Cruze
Related Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer