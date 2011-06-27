Used 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Consumer Reviews

American Pride Corvette ZO6 Stan “the Corvette Man” , 05/14/2018 Z06 w/3LZ 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful If you like blistering acceleration, road holding grip equal to a full blown race car, an interior fitting to a luxury jet, overall aggressive looks that rival any super car, look no further. Corvette ZO6 Coupe will deliver all this and more. Enjoyed 6800 miles so far zero issues. It’s addictive to drive and very addictive to drive fast. During very “spirited” driving sessions No overheating of any kind even during peak summer heat waves of 105 degrees and climbing up a steep grade. That issue, if there ever really was one has been resolved. A Torch Red C7 Corvette turns heads where ever you drive. Invites a lot of questions and interest when ever parked or gassing up. If your a shy quiet type I’d suggest a you drive a mini van. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

An American supercar that lives up to the hype! Daniel , 09/24/2018 Z06 w/2LZ 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful The Z06 has 650 horsepower that has to be respected. Even with traction control you can fish tail the car, so don't be surprised when you punch the accelerator from a standing start. The car is easy to drive in all conditions with the appropriate driving mode. The front splitter on the ZO6 is low so you'll need to always be mindful of speed bumps in parking lots, parking the car and when entering driveways. This is not a problem as long as you activate the front cameras which is active at low speeds (5mph). I strongly suggest you enroll in the performance driving school at Spring Mountain, NV to learn all about the capabilities of the car. This C7 Corvette is packed with features not found in other high performance cars such as the PerformanceDataRecorder (PDR) that can be used to record your drive with performance data even in valet mode. 7th gear fuel economy is excellent over long stretches of highway driving. No need to place the car in economy mode which reportedly stresses the engine and allows it to automatically deactivate cylinders and switch between V4 and V8. After over two years of trouble free ownership, only scheduled maintenance was required which was covered by the warranty.

American Vs. The World LesZ06 , 08/31/2018 Z06 w/1LZ 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) 4 of 6 people found this review helpful If you are looking for a V8 that will have you racing from light to light you are on the right page. This car is fast...really fast. I intially owned a 2016 Corvette - M7 Z51. I thought the Z51 wasn't fast enough and I wanted more horsepower so I purchased a 2018 Corvette A8 Z06. There is a vast difference between the two. While the Z51 is great at acceleration, handling and braking, the Z06 is far superior. In addition to high performance parts, more torque, bigger tires and better handling the Z06 is a totally different ride. From the front splitter to the rear spoiler, the Z06 looks, feels and acts better. The Z06 handles well and the wider tires are like glue on the concrete. However, the Z06 is nothing to play with as it leaves little room for error. I have had instances where the rear tires have started swaying to the right with the slightest of pedal press. Nevertheless, if you are looking for a Sunday driver, this car works for that as well. One year later and I still have no regrets! *********UPDATE******* After nearly two years there is one thing to report. The rims on the Z06 are very soft. I have had my rims repaired twice. if you get a Z06, be mindful of all types of road hazards.