Used 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Consumer Reviews
American Pride Corvette ZO6
If you like blistering acceleration, road holding grip equal to a full blown race car, an interior fitting to a luxury jet, overall aggressive looks that rival any super car, look no further. Corvette ZO6 Coupe will deliver all this and more. Enjoyed 6800 miles so far zero issues. It’s addictive to drive and very addictive to drive fast. During very “spirited” driving sessions No overheating of any kind even during peak summer heat waves of 105 degrees and climbing up a steep grade. That issue, if there ever really was one has been resolved. A Torch Red C7 Corvette turns heads where ever you drive. Invites a lot of questions and interest when ever parked or gassing up. If your a shy quiet type I’d suggest a you drive a mini van.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
An American supercar that lives up to the hype!
The Z06 has 650 horsepower that has to be respected. Even with traction control you can fish tail the car, so don't be surprised when you punch the accelerator from a standing start. The car is easy to drive in all conditions with the appropriate driving mode. The front splitter on the ZO6 is low so you'll need to always be mindful of speed bumps in parking lots, parking the car and when entering driveways. This is not a problem as long as you activate the front cameras which is active at low speeds (5mph). I strongly suggest you enroll in the performance driving school at Spring Mountain, NV to learn all about the capabilities of the car. This C7 Corvette is packed with features not found in other high performance cars such as the PerformanceDataRecorder (PDR) that can be used to record your drive with performance data even in valet mode. 7th gear fuel economy is excellent over long stretches of highway driving. No need to place the car in economy mode which reportedly stresses the engine and allows it to automatically deactivate cylinders and switch between V4 and V8. After over two years of trouble free ownership, only scheduled maintenance was required which was covered by the warranty.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
American Vs. The World
If you are looking for a V8 that will have you racing from light to light you are on the right page. This car is fast...really fast. I intially owned a 2016 Corvette - M7 Z51. I thought the Z51 wasn’t fast enough and I wanted more horsepower so I purchased a 2018 Corvette A8 Z06. There is a vast difference between the two. While the Z51 is great at acceleration, handling and braking, the Z06 is far superior. In addition to high performance parts, more torque, bigger tires and better handling the Z06 is a totally different ride. From the front splitter to the rear spoiler, the Z06 looks, feels and acts better. The Z06 handles well and the wider tires are like glue on the concrete. However, the Z06 is nothing to play with as it leaves little room for error. I have had instances where the rear tires have started swaying to the right with the slightest of pedal press. Nevertheless, if you are looking for a Sunday driver, this car works for that as well. One year later and I still have no regrets! *********UPDATE******* After nearly two years there is one thing to report. The rims on the Z06 are very soft. I have had my rims repaired twice. if you get a Z06, be mindful of all types of road hazards.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Beautiful Carbon 65
Outstanding performance for the buck and striking looks!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Corvette
Related Used 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner