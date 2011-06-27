Used 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews
Traded Down to a 2004 for Comfort
Since July 1997 I have owned 13 C5 Corvettes (all new) and 1 C6 (2007 new). Problem was I bought the C6 Corvette site unseen (never sat in one). I'm 6'3" and 280lbs and my knees were against the dash. The 3" they took away from it did make a difference. I was lucky though. Found a dealer willing to swap me my 2007 for a 2004 plus a fair amount of money. I'm a happy camper again. Plenty of comfort and all the fun of driving a Corvette. I really don't miss any of the new features in the C6 that I had for 3 months. I never used the Nav system. Be sure to "test drive" your new car BEFORE purchasing. I was lucky. Didn't lose a lot of money for my mistake.
I love my 04 Vette
I have drove older Corvettes. I was amazed at the ride of this 04 Corvette. The more I drive this car, the more I love it. Power is awesome, ride is awesome, gas mileage is awesome. I never would have thought I would like this car so much.
- Performance
- Value
Gota love it
I have owned three vettes, 74, 84 and now the 04. Each one has improved in all areas of performance and comfort. Took round trip from New England to Bowling Green, toured factory and NCM averaged 30MPG for 3500 miles and loved the trip. Best by far of any vette I've owned, lots of top down fun
Great car for fraction of a new one.
I've owned my"04 Z06 for over 5 years, bought it used with 30k miles and now it has 54k. What a great car, I still love the looks of it, how it handles, the power (LS6), brakes and the list goes on and on. Maybe not as sophisticated as german or Italian brands but boy, do I grin driving it. It has plenty of power with great suspension and brakes, pretty comfortable on long rides, wife and I took. It gets 28-30 mpg hwy, how can you beat that. Maintenance is easy and parts affordable. In 24k miles I've had it, all I replaced are the tires and brakes besides regular oil/filter maintenance. Of course you can be tempted to get porsche, ferrari or other exotic car (check parts and maint. cost on those - $$$) but for me this is it, I got what I wanted and then some. If you never driven Z06, try it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great American Car
This is my first Corvette. I am over 60 years old. This is just the right age to get a critter like this! My Mag Red convertible has all the vim and vigor you'd expect from a C5, and with more than 50,000 miles on it, it has lost nothing. I decided on the 04 C5 because it is the last of the generation you know, long and sleek with all of the bugs worked out! This car's acceleration will snap you back into your seat and give you the sense of a fighter pilot's thrill.
