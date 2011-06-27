Used 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews

Traded Down to a 2004 for Comfort Joe Anastasio , 10/26/2006 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Since July 1997 I have owned 13 C5 Corvettes (all new) and 1 C6 (2007 new). Problem was I bought the C6 Corvette site unseen (never sat in one). I'm 6'3" and 280lbs and my knees were against the dash. The 3" they took away from it did make a difference. I was lucky though. Found a dealer willing to swap me my 2007 for a 2004 plus a fair amount of money. I'm a happy camper again. Plenty of comfort and all the fun of driving a Corvette. I really don't miss any of the new features in the C6 that I had for 3 months. I never used the Nav system. Be sure to "test drive" your new car BEFORE purchasing. I was lucky. Didn't lose a lot of money for my mistake. Report Abuse

I love my 04 Vette johng , 04/24/2018 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I have drove older Corvettes. I was amazed at the ride of this 04 Corvette. The more I drive this car, the more I love it. Power is awesome, ride is awesome, gas mileage is awesome. I never would have thought I would like this car so much. Performance Value Report Abuse

Gota love it Anonymous , 12/08/2010 29 of 30 people found this review helpful I have owned three vettes, 74, 84 and now the 04. Each one has improved in all areas of performance and comfort. Took round trip from New England to Bowling Green, toured factory and NCM averaged 30MPG for 3500 miles and loved the trip. Best by far of any vette I've owned, lots of top down fun Report Abuse

Great car for fraction of a new one. 04 Z06 , 02/01/2018 Z06 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) 28 of 29 people found this review helpful I've owned my"04 Z06 for over 5 years, bought it used with 30k miles and now it has 54k. What a great car, I still love the looks of it, how it handles, the power (LS6), brakes and the list goes on and on. Maybe not as sophisticated as german or Italian brands but boy, do I grin driving it. It has plenty of power with great suspension and brakes, pretty comfortable on long rides, wife and I took. It gets 28-30 mpg hwy, how can you beat that. Maintenance is easy and parts affordable. In 24k miles I've had it, all I replaced are the tires and brakes besides regular oil/filter maintenance. Of course you can be tempted to get porsche, ferrari or other exotic car (check parts and maint. cost on those - $$$) but for me this is it, I got what I wanted and then some. If you never driven Z06, try it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse