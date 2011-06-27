Used 1995 Chevrolet Corsica Consumer Reviews
Frozen Doors
Old Corsica is getting worn out and needs replacing. Will miss the great heater/AC & good ride (although road noise was bothersome) plus the cheap upkeep. The third alternator has lasted 9 years. Had to replace rear struts & lower manifold, no other big problems other than the doors freeze up in freezing rain/sleet (design issue). Worried that I won't be able to find another car this reliable. Doubt I can find another one in better condition with low mileage but plan to try.
Still the one
You can count on this car. The 3.1 V 6 is very fast. Chevy put the push rod motor in many cars for a long time. Transmission never a problem. Inside is good up front but awful in the back seat Tires last a long time for me Funny control location for power windows
Murray
Love this car! my family got him a year ago and was passed on to me for a graduation present. never left us stranded. I have owned him two weeks, and in the first week alone i put 1,000 miles on him. biggest repair so far was a lower control arm ($220). he needs some work, tires catalyt converter(he is very loud). beware!! if the brights are on and the switch snaps the brights wont turn off. power lock and horn just went out.(fuse?) and the ABS in one wheel doesn't work right all the time, but when it does work the brakes are fantastic. he is white,with red interior and has around 86,666 miles, he also has the 4cly which with 120bhp and 130pft find it adequate. the acceleration is spirited.
my poor poor cor...sica
Bought as program car in 1996, never had problems until last winter. I let the catalyt convertor go bad-in turn causing major engine failure. Wish I would have taking better care of my poor,poor, cor...sica.
Takes a beating but still keeps kicking
This was my second vehicle. I got it used, only took it in for routine oil changes and otherwise repairs that were absolutely necessary. I drove it hard and fast, but still got good gas mileage. The thing's still kickin today! Very loud engine, and not very powerful (difficult to pass vehicles), but I could weave through traffic like a pro (without cutting people off)! Exterior wore a lot, interior was simple and wore a lot, and I had quite a bit of trouble with altnernator belts. I miss this car! I still get to see it when I visit my friend. I hope they let me drive it again.
