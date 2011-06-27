  1. Home
2021 Chevrolet Colorado Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Colorado
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Starting MSRP
$43,200
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG221917
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Starting MSRP
$43,200
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
automatic locking hubsnoyesyes
descent controlnoyesyes
Rear locking differentialnoyesno
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesyes
part time 4WDnoyesyes
Front and rear locking differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Starting MSRP
$43,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg17/24 mpg16/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)399.0/525.0 mi.357.0/504.0 mi.336.0/378.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.21.0 gal.21.0 gal.
Combined MPG221917
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Starting MSRP
$43,200
Torque191 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm275 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm275 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l3.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6300 rpm308 hp @ 6800 rpm308 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.44.6 ft.41.3 ft.
Valves162424
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Starting MSRP
$43,200
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Starting MSRP
$43,200
Work Truck Appearance Package (Fleet)yesnono
Tonneau and Step Packageyesyesno
Bed Guard Packageyesyesno
Power Packageyesyesyes
Premium Protection Packageyesyesno
Sports Appearance Packageyesyesyes
WT Convenience Packageyesnono
Interior Protection Packageyesyesno
Heavy Duty Trailering Packageyesnono
Custom Special Editionyesnono
Z71 Midnight Editionnoyesno
Colorado ZR2 Bison Editionnonoyes
ZR2 Dusk Special Editionnonoyes
ZR2 Midnight Special Editionnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Starting MSRP
$43,200
USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlnoyesyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Starting MSRP
$43,200
Air conditioningyesnono
Passenger vanity mirroryesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesnono
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
overhead console with storagenoyesyes
cruise controlnoyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
Climate controlnoyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
Sun sensornoyesyes
rear parking sensorsnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelnoyesyes
heated steering wheelnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Starting MSRP
$43,200
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesnono
remote keyless power door locksnoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Starting MSRP
$43,200
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
1st and 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Lineryesyesyes
OnStaryesnono
Full-Length Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyesnoyes
All-Weather Floor Liner w/Chevrolet Logoyesyesyes
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System w/Connected Navigationnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Starting MSRP
$43,200
clockyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Starting MSRP
$43,200
4 -way power driver seatyesnono
Front head room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Front leg room45.0 in.45.0 in.45.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
Front hip room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
vinylyesnono
leatherette/clothnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
6 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatnonoyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
leathernonoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
4 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Starting MSRP
$43,200
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.53.3 in.53.3 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.35.8 in.35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Starting MSRP
$43,200
Spray-On Bed Lineryesyesno
Polished Exhaust Tipyesyesyes
Performance Skid Plate Packageyesyesno
Black Colorado Emblemsyesyesyes
Cargo Tie-Down Ringsyesyesyes
Front License Plate Kityesyesyes
Chevrolet Performance Black Exhaust Tipyesyesyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Wheel Flaresyesyesno
Black Bowtie Emblem Packageyesnono
Black 5" Rectangular Assist Stepsyesyesno
Off-Road Sport Baryesyesyes
Bedliner w/Integral Storage Compartmentsyesyesno
Black Bodyside Moldingsyesyesyes
Black Rocker Guardyesyesno
Chrome 5" Rectangular Assist Stepsyesyesno
Black 3" Round Off-Road Assist Stepsyesyesno
Front and Rear Custom Molded Splash Guardsyesyesno
Cargo Area Lampsyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Rubber Bed Matyesyesno
Black Tailgate Letteringyesyesyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyesyesyes
Tailgate Lineryesyesno
Illuminated Black Bowtie Emblemyesyesno
Ultrasonic Rear Park Assistyesnono
18" 5-Spoke Gloss Black Aluminum Wheelsyesnono
Keyless Entry Keypadyesyesyes
Red Recovery Hooksnoyesno
17" High Gloss Black Wheelsnoyesyes
Diesel Exhaust Tip Relocation kitnoyesyes
17" Black-Painted Wheelsnoyesno
Off-Road Lightsnoyesyes
Door Decal Packagenonoyes
Rear Spare Tire Carriernonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Starting MSRP
$43,200
Angle of departure22.1 degrees22.2 degreesno
Length212.7 in.224.9 in.212.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.7550 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight4050 lbs.4536 lbs.4715 lbs.
Gross weight5500 lbs.6000 lbs.6000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.8.1 in.8.9 in.
Angle of approach17.4 degrees17.1 degreesno
Height70.7 in.70.5 in.72.2 in.
Maximum payload1400 lbs.1444 lbs.1250 lbs.
Wheel base128.3 in.140.5 in.128.5 in.
Width74.3 in.74.3 in.76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Starting MSRP
$43,200
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Crush
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Crush
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Crush
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Sand Dune Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, vinyl
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, cloth
  • Jet Black, leatherette/cloth
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Starting MSRP
$43,200
P255/65R17 tiresyesyesno
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesnono
All season tiresyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesnoyes
fullsize non-matching spare tirenoyesno
All terrain tiresnoyesyes
alloy wheelsnoyesno
P265/65R17 tiresnonoyes
fullsize matching spare tirenonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Starting MSRP
$43,200
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Starting MSRP
$43,200
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.1 yr./ unlimited mi.1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.

