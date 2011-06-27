Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
I really like this truck. Still do!
I bought a 2017 Colorado extended cab WT, 4wd V6 engine automatic, from my local Chevy dealer in Western Massachusetts. Traded in a 2007 GMC Canyon that I liked and was very reliable and am amazed how many improvements General Motors has made in 10 years. Fit and finish on this new truck is top notch. I am 6'2" and find entry easy and driving comfortable. I really like the computer calculations that make me drive with gas economy in mind and so easily average 25 MPG. This is a really great truck! After one year and 15,000 miles I still like my Colorado. One problem however, the tourque converter had to be replaced and it was handled by Chevy to my satisfaction.
Another lemon
Bought new and at 6k miles started to buck and shutter. Torque converter out of spec and replaced. After 3k after fix did same thing. Dealer said in spec and replace trans filter and fluid. 90% better but after 1k started to buck and shutter and dealer representative told dealer only replace fluid and characteristic on Colorado but also know they a problem but no fix. . Well I have driven a lot of new trucks and never had one be so bad and GM not honor there warranty. Shame on them.
Transmission
Intermittent problem that the dealer cannot figure out, I'm worried it's going to break down after the warranty runs out
Squeaky under carriage
So disappointed in our purchase of a Colorado. It came with a feature we were not made aware of. In cold weather the truck squeaks like an old squeaky bed. It sounds like a piece of junk going down the road. It is great advertisement for GM. Spend your hard earned dollars on another brand. The company has no answers.
shudder shift six
Don't get stuck in traffic ! the trans doesn't know what it wants to do, it will shudder between gears sometimes so bad you have to hit the brakes to make it stop. Also the monitors in the center panel can sometimes change because there are switches on the back side of the steering wheel that can be touched while turning, changing your radio station, volume, and center information. Also being in the Chicago/northern Indiana/Michigan area when the temperature is below 40 after you have shoveled the drive, removed the snow from the truck, and crawl into the truck a message appears on the center screen warning you it`s cold and be careful! Also when your driving the center panel will show a message Don`t read this screen and drive distracted and you must touch the screen to make the message go away. Also under the hood is a 2ft. round piece of black plastic that serves no purpose other than keep heat in the already cramped engine bay and there are 2 useless pieces of plastic covering the right headlight , why not use this material to good use Like an ASSIST HANDLE ON THE DRIVERS SIDE!!! The truck gets great gas mileage but the Buick 217 cubic inch V6 is a car engine, not a truck engine. It does not pull well at low speeds and added to the "shudder shift six" transmission you have to play the throttle, no acceleration or sudden acceleration. The stub doors, when it is cold out, will not shut properly and you will not get a door open light until you are driving. Then the bells go off at 60mph and get worse and worse until you are able to Safely pull off the road to shut the door. If you check the lower latch will have about 1/8 of an inch play in it when it does this. The dealer says "They All Do This," and there is nothing they can do! Just make sure you push the door at the lower part and give it a pull ,if it moves shut the door again. The heated seats are to die for!!! The pickup bed is great and the foot holes in the bumper are great for getting into the back. I also change the oil and filter every 5000 miles. I use synthetic oil only. The engine is double overhead cam and the cams are the last thing to get oil pressure at startup.
