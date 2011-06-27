Used 2015 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
First New Chevy
Review updated 12/31/16 This truck replaced a Nissan Frontier. I don't need a full size truck, so sadly my alma matter, Ford, was out as they killed off the Ranger 3 years ago. I have had the truck a week and like it. We drove a 700 mile trip through the mountains and averaged 23.5 mpg going 70 mph with 4 people and bed full. The Nissan on the same trip averaged 19.3 mpg. Truck is very quiet and comfortable. The fit and finish inside and out are first rate. I have not used the 4X4 or towed yet, but with 7000 lbs capacity it should do well. Overall, after a week and 1000 miles, I would recommend it. I was going to wait on the diesel, but after comparing potential costs vs. return, the gas V-6 was the better buy. Update 12/31/2016 The bad - I have owned this truck 2 years now and 27K miles, and sadly it has not been reliable and I just can't recommend the Colorado. It has been in a Chevy dealer for warranty repairs for over 35 days of the 2 years of ownership. Problems include, OnStar Module, 4WD electronic transfer case replaced twice, hood vibrating at highway speeds replaced twice and still has minor vibration, poor paint quality on roof, engine spark knocking under light load, transmission has higher pitched hum at 50-60 mph and hard shifting under light load, heater completely went out, A/C went out twice, ignition had to be replaced do the key getting so hot you could not touch it, brakes squeaking when cold, and the most annoying, a clicking sound in the steering column that GM engineering has yet to come up with a fix for that is related to the airbag, not to mention multiple recalls. The bright spot has been the dealer support, Autosport Chevrolet in Hackettstown NJ. They have been very helpful through all these problems and kept in contact with GM engineering to resolve most of the issues and I can't say enough good things about them! The good - The reasons I purchased the truck have led me to want to try and keep it with the hopes that before the warranty period ends the issues will be resolved. It gets great mileage for a gas truck (been averaging 22.5 combined city/highway), its very comfortable, roomy and quiet. The infortainment and navigation are first rate. So if you decide to purchase a Colorado my recommendation is to buy the GM extended warranty. There are a lot of Colorado's on the road now and mine was one of the first ones produced, and the build quality was just not adequate, others have had good experiences with later production trucks.
Great Truck - better than I expected
Lest start with this - Mine is a Z71 with 275 70 R17 Cooper AT3 tires, a 2 & 1 lift/level kit. I test drove 2 of these set up that way (The way a truck should sit with real rubber). Other than that the typical stuff on a loaded Z71. Very clean and refined buggy, A few little tweaks would be great in the future. It rides and handles like a truck should - after the mods. Much better than the Silverado and it looks good. Comfort is great, Mileage is real world and very good - Absolutely love it. LIKES: Mileage, Power, Comfort DISLIKES: Tranny seems to search at times, No Heated Mirrors, No Electric Sliding Rear Window
Great mid-size
The other reviews I have read are nowhere near my experience. I have owned this truck for a year and I absolutely love it. The fuel economy is tremendous and the overall value of the truck has been terrific. The MyLink is a little wonky at times, but the overall driving experience of the truck far surpasses that of the 2012 Silverado that I owned before this truck.
One of the WORST vehicles I ever owned
As I write this, the truck is back in the repair shop AGAIN. Problem with the air conditioner freezing up...and in Georgia, the AC is a MUST. Have had the truck for 8 months. AC froze up last year and they replaced parts and thought it was repaired. But, this season we are back to the same problems as last year. We are also experiencing the same problems as others with the vehicle shuddering as you try to accelerate while already moving. Of course this is after you press down on the accelerator and nothing happens...until it downshifts and throws you back in your seat. Really not impressed with the gas mileage either. Small truck with 6 cyl should do better. Thought about trading it in on a full sized truck...Best offer is $6,000 less than we paid. If you really want a small truck, the interior and features are nice...but if you want performance GO BIG. We are extremely unhappy with the reliability of this vehicle.......UPDATE: We dumped this vehicle. Totally UNRELIABLE.
Very Disappointed
First the good: The look of the Colorado is excellent. I think it is a very attractive truck. The options are great also. The one that I owned was loaded with all of the bells and whistles. The Dealership and Service Department was great also. (I just had to see them too much.) Now the bad: I also experienced the crazy shifting and total under powering of the truck as mentioned in other posts (The one I owned had the 6 cylinder in it). Several safety recalls, and having the torque converter changed out at 3,600 miles to try to correct the shifting problem, left me very disappointed in the Colorado. The dealer that I worked with was very understanding when I informed them that I did not buy a new vehicle to stay in the Service Department. I had an old car that was paid off if this was what I was interested in. Unfortunately, I decided to trade the truck in on a different vehicle. I had the truck 8 months, and felt like I would be better off just getting rid of the headache. Hopefully Chevrolet will get the bugs worked out in the coming years, but they totally missed the mark on this truck.
